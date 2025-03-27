No. 1 ranked Wisconsin high school recruit choses Gophers over Badgers
The No. 1 ranked 2026 high school football recruit from Wisconsin, Gavin Meier, verbally committed to the Gophers on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle is now Minnesota's sixth pledge in the class.
"I can't wait to step onto the field at Huntington Bank Stadium for the first time with my future teammates and rep the 'M' on the front of the jersey. I will give everything I've got to help this program succeed," Meier wrote on a social media post.
Meier was on the University of Minnesota campus last fall for a gameday visit on Oct. 26 when they took on Maryland. He was officially offered by the Gophers on Jan. 31 and he holds 12 total offers from Division I programs.
He has official visits scheduled to Indiana (May 2), Wisconsin (May 29) and Auburn (June 7) before his scheduled visit with the Gophers on June 13. He has not said if he still plans to attend the official visits at the other programs after verbally committing to Minnesota.
According to 247Sports, he's the 624th-ranked recruit in the country and the No. 1-ranked player in Wisconsin. After Minnesota signed Nathan Roy in the class of 2024, Fleck and his staff are proving that they can go across the border and recruit effectively against their rival Badgers. This is a big win as Minnesota continues to build an impressive class.
2026 recruting class (6 verbal commits):
- Andrew Trout, OT (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Gavin Meier, OT (Janesville, WI)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)