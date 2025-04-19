Notre Dame reporter names Minnesota as potential landing spot for transfer portal QB
The spring transfer portal window is open for business, and the Gophers could be in the market for a quarterback after veteran Zach Pyron left for South Alabama earlier this week. Could Notre Dame's Steve Angeli be a realistic target?
Nick Shepkowski is the managing editor of Notre Dame on SI, and he mentioned Minnesota as a potential landing spot for Angeli. He also named Tennessee, Purdue and Tulane.
"Minnesota was set to have transfer quarterback Zach Pyron on its roster in 2025 but fell down the Golden Gophers depth chart this spring. Drake Lindsey is the only quarterback on the Gophers roster to have attempted a collegiate pass, throwing five times last season. Angeli doesn't have a ton of experience but clearly comes with more than the Gophers currently have," he wrote.
Angeli is best known for filling in for an injured Riley Leonard in last year's Orange Bowl against Penn State, where he went 6 of 7 for 44 yards. He was Notre Dame's primary backup last season, completing 66.7% of his passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He was set to compete for the starting role this season, but his entry in the portal makes it seem like he was beaten out by talented redshirt freshman CJ Carr.
Hailing from Oradell, New Jersey, Angeli was a talented four-star recruit coming out of Bergen Catholic High School. Minnesota is familiar with the East Coast powerhouse program, as current true freshman cornerback Naiim Parish was a star himself for the Crusaders, and they continue to pursue current recruits at that program.
Shepkowski's reasoning makes sense for listing Minnesota as a potential landing spot. The question then becomes whether or not it's something the Gophers would want to pursue. Presumed starter Drake Lindsey is viewed very high within the program, but he's the only player on the roster who has attempted a college pass.
If Angeli is open to coming into Minnesota and competing for the starting role, it could make sense for both parties. The Gophers want Lindsey to be their quarterback of the future, and he's earned the starting role this spring, but it's a lot of pressure to put on a redshirt freshman.
Purdue has already signed Ryan Browne this spring, so they're likely out of the running. Tennessee could use another quarterback after Nico Iamaleava left for UCLA, and Tulane seems keen on adding a quarterback.
The Minnesota staff clearly likes Lindsey and thinks he can be the starter in 2025. After Pyron's departure, there's no quarterback on their roster who has attempted more than five college passes. Their chances of adding a player like Angeli from the transfer portal this spring would be dictated by whether or not they trust Lindsey enough to have insurance in the QB room or competition, and that's probably something that's only known within the program.