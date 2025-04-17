Irish Breakdown

3 Potential Landing Spots for Notre Dame Quarterback Steve Angeli

Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli has entered the transfer portal - but where might he end up?

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Steve Angeli (18) throws the ball during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Steve Angeli (18) throws the ball during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli is entering the transfer portal. Angeli will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he next ends up, which could be at a variety of places.

Angeli was part of Notre Dame's quarterback competition this spring but appeared to be a step behind CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey not only during the annual spring game, but also at spring practices by those in the know.

So what is next for Steve Angeli? Where will the New Jersey native be slinging passes and hopefully in his case, starting at quarterback this coming fall?

Here are three possible landing spots for Angeli.

3. Tennessee

Josh Heupel of Tennessee during a 2025 College Football Playoff gam
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In case you've lived under a rock the last week, Tennessee is on the search for a new starting quarterback following Nico Iamaleava's departure to UCLA. Personally, I don't think Angeli's talent is there to be a difference-maker in the SEC, hence why Notre Dame is choosing a different quarterback, but the Volunteers aren't exactly in a place where they can be overly picky at the position.

2. Minnesota or Purdue

Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck during a bowl win over Auburn in 202
Jan 1, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck (sunglasses) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Minnesota was set to have transfer quarterback Zach Pyron on its roster in 2025 but fell down the Golden Gophers depth chart this spring. Drake Lindsey is the only quarterback on the Gophers roster to have attempted a collegiate pass, throwing five times last season. Angeli doesn't have a ton of experience but clearly comes with more than the Gophers currently have.

As for Purude, the Boilermakers recently hosted former Purdue and North Carolina quarterback Ryan Browne for a visit. The Boilermakers clearly aren't sold on their current standing at quarterback and Angeli could certainly provide an upgrade in the room.

1. Tulane

Tulane head football coach Jon Sumrall during a bowl game against Florid
Dec 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall looks on against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tulane has become one of college football's Group of Five powers in recent years but enters 2025 in search of a quarterback. The Green Wave were reportedly in pursuit of UCF quarterback Dylan Rizk but one can't help but think Angeli entering the transfer portal would at least get them to consider elsewhere.

feed

Published |Modified
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football