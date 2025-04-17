3 Potential Landing Spots for Notre Dame Quarterback Steve Angeli
Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli is entering the transfer portal. Angeli will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he next ends up, which could be at a variety of places.
Angeli was part of Notre Dame's quarterback competition this spring but appeared to be a step behind CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey not only during the annual spring game, but also at spring practices by those in the know.
So what is next for Steve Angeli? Where will the New Jersey native be slinging passes and hopefully in his case, starting at quarterback this coming fall?
Here are three possible landing spots for Angeli.
3. Tennessee
In case you've lived under a rock the last week, Tennessee is on the search for a new starting quarterback following Nico Iamaleava's departure to UCLA. Personally, I don't think Angeli's talent is there to be a difference-maker in the SEC, hence why Notre Dame is choosing a different quarterback, but the Volunteers aren't exactly in a place where they can be overly picky at the position.
2. Minnesota or Purdue
Minnesota was set to have transfer quarterback Zach Pyron on its roster in 2025 but fell down the Golden Gophers depth chart this spring. Drake Lindsey is the only quarterback on the Gophers roster to have attempted a collegiate pass, throwing five times last season. Angeli doesn't have a ton of experience but clearly comes with more than the Gophers currently have.
As for Purude, the Boilermakers recently hosted former Purdue and North Carolina quarterback Ryan Browne for a visit. The Boilermakers clearly aren't sold on their current standing at quarterback and Angeli could certainly provide an upgrade in the room.
1. Tulane
Tulane has become one of college football's Group of Five powers in recent years but enters 2025 in search of a quarterback. The Green Wave were reportedly in pursuit of UCF quarterback Dylan Rizk but one can't help but think Angeli entering the transfer portal would at least get them to consider elsewhere.