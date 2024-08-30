Minnesota football kicker commit hits second-longest field goal in MSHSL history
University of Minnesota class of 2025 commit and Alexandria High School kicker Daniel Jackson hit a 54-yard field goal against Chaska on Thursday. The made field goal ties the record for the second-longest kick in MSHSL. The kick beats Jackson's previous personal record of 53 yards.
He ties Ken Johnson of Centennial, who converted a 54-yarder in 1995. The state record is a 57-yard kick by Climax-Fisher's Fabian Klienschumacher in 2003.
Jackson, a senior, is committed to the Golden Gophers, and his kick comes on the same night that the Golden Gophers lost to North Carolina on a 47-yard missed field goal attempt by Dragan Kesich.
SBLive/High School on SI named Jackson to the Minnesota high school football 2023 all-state team.
STATEWIDE MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI
MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X