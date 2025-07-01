Three-star Arizona CB commits to Cal over Gophers, three other finalists
Three-star 2026, Queen Creek, Arizona cornerback Mason Lewis verbally committed to Cal on Tuesday, over the Gophers and three other finalists.
Lewis was officially offered a scholarship by Minnesota on May 12, and he took an official visit to the program roughly one month later on June 13 during their annual Summer Splash recruiting event. He listed the Gophers alongside Kansas State, Iowa and Vanderbilt as five total finalists, but he will be heading to Cal.
The Gophers currently have two cornerbacks: Justin Hopkins and Chance Payne, and two safeties: Jordan Lampkins and Trason Richardson verbally committed to their 2026 class. They signed two cornerbacks in last year's cycle, so with 24 total players already verbally committed, there's a good chance that there wasn't room for Lewis. But, they have signed three corners in a class before.
Ultimately, Lewis's commitment to Cal is not something that will see a huge swing in Minnesota's 2026 recruiting outlook, but it is a player off the board, who they were recruiting hard at some point in the cycle.
Notable players who have taken an official visit to Minnesota, who still remain uncommitted now include Darion Jones, Tristen Hill, Jayden McGregory and Freddie Wilson.