All Gophers

Three-star Arizona CB commits to Cal over Gophers, three other finalists

Mason Lewis verbally committed to the Golden Bears on Tuesday.

Tony Liebert

Nov 29, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three-star 2026, Queen Creek, Arizona cornerback Mason Lewis verbally committed to Cal on Tuesday, over the Gophers and three other finalists.

Lewis was officially offered a scholarship by Minnesota on May 12, and he took an official visit to the program roughly one month later on June 13 during their annual Summer Splash recruiting event. He listed the Gophers alongside Kansas State, Iowa and Vanderbilt as five total finalists, but he will be heading to Cal.

Related: Ratings revealed for Koi Perich, Darius Taylor in CFB video game

The Gophers currently have two cornerbacks: Justin Hopkins and Chance Payne, and two safeties: Jordan Lampkins and Trason Richardson verbally committed to their 2026 class. They signed two cornerbacks in last year's cycle, so with 24 total players already verbally committed, there's a good chance that there wasn't room for Lewis. But, they have signed three corners in a class before.

Ultimately, Lewis's commitment to Cal is not something that will see a huge swing in Minnesota's 2026 recruiting outlook, but it is a player off the board, who they were recruiting hard at some point in the cycle.

Notable players who have taken an official visit to Minnesota, who still remain uncommitted now include Darion Jones, Tristen Hill, Jayden McGregory and Freddie Wilson.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting