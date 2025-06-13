Unheralded Texas DB reportedly takes unexpected official visit with Gophers
The Gophers are scheduled to host roughly 15 recruits from the class of 2026 on official visits this weekend as part of the second of their annual Summer Splash weekends. They reportedly got a late addition to the list from Rosharon, Texas safety Trason Richardson on Thursday night into Friday.
Richardson has not been publicly offered a scholarship from the Gophers, but he posted to X on Thursday that he will be at the University of Minnesota this weekend. He continued with a second post, which includes messages from Minnesota's staff, something all prospective official visitors have gotten this year.
According to his recruiting page on 247Sports, he's stated to have a Gophers official visit this weekend, so it seems like he's a late addition to the group of 2026 recruits on campus.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Richardson had 55 total tackles last season as a junior at Fort Bend Crawford High School. He added two forces fumbles, six PBUs and two blocked field goals to an impressive campaign.
He does not currently hold a ranking from any major recruiting service, and a large portion of his 13 scholarship offers have come from schools in Texas, such as UTEP, North Texas and Texas State. He also has notable offers from New Mexico, Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss.
Richardson is scheduled to visit North Texas next weekend, but the Gophers seem to be the only power conference school showing any serious interest. When there's smoke, there's typically fire, and Richardson immediately becomes a name to keep on your radar.