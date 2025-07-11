Versatile Butler transfer commits to Gophers baseball

PORTAL: Butler transfer 1B/LHP Jack Bello (@JackBello19) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Began his career at Air Force. He hit .361 last season with 7 HRs and 45 RBIs in 194 at-bats. Big-time pickup for Ty McDevitt and his staff.