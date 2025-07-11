Versatile Butler transfer commits to Gophers baseball
Butler transfer 1B/LHP Jack Bello committed to Gophers baseball on Friday, giving them one of their biggest portal pickups of the offseason so far.
Hailing from West Palm Beach, Florida, Bello began his college career at Air Force for two seasons before transferring to Butler. He broke out last season for the Bulldogs, hitting .361 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. He started 35 games at first base and 11 more as the team's designated hitter.
He played only three games in his first season at Air Force, so he'll likely have two years of college eligibility remaining. Listed at 6-foot-2, he has also pitched 26.0 innings at the college level. He has compiled an 8.31 ERA with 18 strikeouts.
Bello is Minnesota's ninth addition from the transfer portal this offseason, and arguably its best. The Gophers were hit hard when Drew Berkland left for Notre Dame, but they've recouped well with Bello, Davis Hamilton from NDSU and Ty Allen from Belmont, among others.