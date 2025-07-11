All Gophers

Versatile Butler transfer commits to Gophers baseball

Jack Bello could be Minnesota's biggest portal pickup this offseason.

Tony Liebert

Siebert Field
Siebert Field / Picture via: University of Minnesota

Butler transfer 1B/LHP Jack Bello committed to Gophers baseball on Friday, giving them one of their biggest portal pickups of the offseason so far.

Related: Gophers baseball adds commitment from former Oklahoma signee

Hailing from West Palm Beach, Florida, Bello began his college career at Air Force for two seasons before transferring to Butler. He broke out last season for the Bulldogs, hitting .361 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. He started 35 games at first base and 11 more as the team's designated hitter.

He played only three games in his first season at Air Force, so he'll likely have two years of college eligibility remaining. Listed at 6-foot-2, he has also pitched 26.0 innings at the college level. He has compiled an 8.31 ERA with 18 strikeouts.

Bello is Minnesota's ninth addition from the transfer portal this offseason, and arguably its best. The Gophers were hit hard when Drew Berkland left for Notre Dame, but they've recouped well with Bello, Davis Hamilton from NDSU and Ty Allen from Belmont, among others.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting