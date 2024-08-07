Bulldog Advances to Javelin Finals at Olympics, The Morning Bell: August 7, 2024
PARIS – Mississippi State’s two-time NCAA javelin champion will have a chance to add “Olympic Champion” to his resume.
Anderson Peters, competing for Grenada, threw just once in Tuesday’s qualifying round, reaching a distance of 88.63-meters that surpassed the automatic qualifying mark of 84-meters. His throw was the second longest in the qualifying round. He’ll compete for the gold medal Thursday at 1:25 p.m. and should he win any medal, it would be the first for his country in a throwing event.
Unfortunately, fellow Bulldog Curtis Thompson did not advance to finals round. MSU’s first NCAA javelin champion and four-time U.S. Champion had just two qualifying throws of 76.79m and 74.24m, which was good enough for 27th place.
Two more former MSU athletes are scheduled to compete in qualifying rounds Wednesday morning. Navasky Anderson (Jamaica) and Marco Arop (Canada) will compete in the men’s 800M. First round begins at 4:55 a.m. and will be broadcasted on Peacock.
