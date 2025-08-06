Cowbell Corner

Bulldog Roundup: Cowbells still leading Best College Sports Tradition vote

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs fans ring cowbells before the game against the LSU Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs fans ring cowbells before the game against the LSU Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Voting is still open for USA Today’s Best College Sports Tradition Readers’ Choice Award.

As a reminder, From now until 11 a.m., August 18, college football fans can vote on what tradition they think is the best. Fans can select from one of 20 traditions as the best, including Mississippi State’s cowbells. Fans are allowed to vote once per day and every single link in this paragraph will take you to the voting page.

Attempting the impossible: Ranking the best college football traditions

As of 6 a.m., August 6, Mississippi State’s cowbells are still in the lead.

Here's how the current leaderboard looks:

  1. Cowbell
  2. Hawkeye Wave
  3. Sooner Schooner
  4. Rolling Toomer’s Corner
  5. The Little Three
  6. ‘Enter Sandman’
  7. The 12th Man
  8. Thunder Walk
  9. ‘Jump Around’
  10. Kicking the Flagpoles
  11. The Army-Navy Game
  12. ‘Blues Brothers’ Dance
  13. Script Ohio
  14. White Out
  15. ‘Play Like a Champion Today’ Sign Slap
  16. Hawaii’s Ha’a
  17. Howard’s Rock
  18. Ralphie’s Run
  19. ‘Shout’
  20. Purdue’s Big Bass Drum.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

  • Doak Walker Award watchlist confirms Mississippi State's strength. Read more here.
  • Mississippi State men's basketball has scheduled an official visit with four-star twin brothers. Read more here.

Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener

24 days

We’ll Leave You With This

*24 days now:

Taylor Hodges
