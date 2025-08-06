Bulldog Roundup: Cowbells still leading Best College Sports Tradition vote
Voting is still open for USA Today’s Best College Sports Tradition Readers’ Choice Award.
As a reminder, From now until 11 a.m., August 18, college football fans can vote on what tradition they think is the best. Fans can select from one of 20 traditions as the best, including Mississippi State’s cowbells. Fans are allowed to vote once per day and every single link in this paragraph will take you to the voting page.
ICYMI: Attempting the impossible: Ranking the best college football traditions
As of 6 a.m., August 6, Mississippi State’s cowbells are still in the lead.
Here's how the current leaderboard looks:
- Cowbell
- Hawkeye Wave
- Sooner Schooner
- Rolling Toomer’s Corner
- The Little Three
- ‘Enter Sandman’
- The 12th Man
- Thunder Walk
- ‘Jump Around’
- Kicking the Flagpoles
- The Army-Navy Game
- ‘Blues Brothers’ Dance
- Script Ohio
- White Out
- ‘Play Like a Champion Today’ Sign Slap
- Hawaii’s Ha’a
- Howard’s Rock
- Ralphie’s Run
- ‘Shout’
- Purdue’s Big Bass Drum.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Doak Walker Award watchlist confirms Mississippi State's strength. Read more here.
- SEC announces Mississippi State women's basketball conference schedule.
- Mississippi State men's basketball has scheduled an official visit with four-star twin brothers. Read more here.
Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener
24 days
Daily Dose Of MIike Leach
Whether it's a car or boat or motorcycle, it's a dangerous item, so you have to show a level of competence and get a license before you're allowed to operate something that's dangerous. Guns are dangerous but you don't have to get a license to operate guns.- Mike Leach
We’ll Leave You With This
*24 days now: