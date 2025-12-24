Mitchell brings humor, steady leadership into Mississippi State’s bowl prep

Nic Mitchell seems determined to finish his Mississippi State career the same way he’s played it: calm, steady and with just enough sarcasm to keep the room awake.

For a Dawgs program that’s lived through more plot twists than a streaming drama, the senior linebacker has stayed upbeat heading into the Duke’s Mayo Bowl — yes, the one with the condiment bath at the end.

Mitchell could have opted out like countless seniors across college football. Instead, he shrugged and basically said what every coach wishes players would say but rarely do: You get one last football game? Well, why wouldn’t you play it?

It’s the kind of clear, simple logic we don’t hear often in December, and it fits him perfectly.

The Bulldogs’ top tackler — second on the team with 72 stops, tied for first with 2.5 sacks, third in tackles for loss — isn’t mailing this one in.

Mitchell knows it’s his last chance to run around in maroon and white, and he’s treating it like a privilege instead of a chore. Imagine that.

He also manages to stay cheerful while discussing Mississippi State’s coaching carousel, something many players would prefer to avoid.

Mitchell has had three different head coaches, which would send most people into therapy, yet he talks about them like they’re cousins he sees at reunions being familiar, friendly and occasionally surprising.

And now, as the Bulldogs transition again, he gets a bowl trip out of it to Charlotte at New Year's, complete with mayo dunking.

Which leads us to his one strong objection to the festivities — he hates mayo. A man of taste and conviction.

Mitchell’s steady voice amid Bulldogs shuffle

Mitchell explained that some of the coaches who recruited him are now helping State prepare for the bowl game.

He didn’t turn it into a dramatic reunion story — no emotional music, no flashbacks — just a simple acknowledgment that they’re great coaches and he’s glad to see them back in the building.

On the subject of new staffers like Zach Arnett, Mitchell kept things straightforward. Arnett is helping with scout team work for now because it’s not his defense yet.

The translation is he’s around, but he’s not exactly designing State’s game plan in mayo script.

What Mitchell really does well is keep things grounded. He doesn’t dodge questions, he doesn’t embellish, and he certainly doesn’t act like someone who thinks the bowl trip is a burden.

You can almost hear his inner monologue saying it’s football, and it’s fun. Relax.

His gratitude stands out, too. Some players leave early chasing the draft, others hit the transfer portal like it’s a Black Friday sale.

Mitchell? He just wants a clean ending to his college career.

🏈 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week: WK 2



🐶 Nic Mitchell@HailStateFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/ikm0S712aH — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 8, 2025

Senior lifts up Mississippi State’s future

Mitchell also gave props to the younger Bulldogs who will carry the torch next season: Tyler Lockhart, Jaylen Smith and Derion Gullette.

He called them athletic and confident in their futures, and if you listen closely, that’s a senior saying: the kids are alright. Don’t panic.

It’s a refreshing note in a football world where senior goodbyes often sound like exit interviews from a company sinking into the ocean. Instead, Mitchell pushes optimism.

He’s realistic, sure — but he’s also supportive. And coming from a veteran who earned everything he got at State, that carries weight.

Mitchell didn’t arrive in Starkville as a star. He built a role, refined it, and grew into one of the Bulldogs’ most consistent defenders.

He jokes. He works. He mentors. It’s the kind of profile every program claims to build but rarely does.

He even laughs about the mayo bath tradition — despite deeply hating mayo — because he understands the job.

As long as the Bulldogs win, someone’s getting sauced. Preferably not him.

One last State game, one last statement

Mitchell summed up his final mission neatly: “I just want to go out on a happy note and finish strong.” It’s simple. It’s honest. It’s exactly the kind of tone coaches wish they could bottle.

Mississippi State’s season hasn’t been serene, but Mitchell is the rare player who seems immune to chaos. He’ll take the field in Charlotte with appreciation, maybe a smirk and definitely no mayo.

For a Dawgs program looking for stability, that attitude matters.

For a linebacker playing his last college snaps, it’s perfect.

Key takeaways

Nic Mitchell treats his final Mississippi State game as a privilege, not an obligation.

He balances leadership, humor and honesty through another coaching transition.

Mitchell praises young Dawgs defenders and hopes to finish on a happy note.

Dawgs Feed