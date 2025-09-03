Bulldog Roundup: How did Mississippi State fall outside of top 25?
Mississippi State soccer’s team as a unanimous ranked team didn’t last very long.
After going 1-1 last week against a pair of unranked Big 12 schools, the Bulldogs fell out of the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches Poll and fell five spots to No. 23 in the TopDrawerSoccer Women’s College Soccer National Rankings.
The Bulldogs’ next two games are against Louisiana Tech and South Alabama this week. A pair of wins likely puts Mississippi State back into the top 25 since they received the most votes of any team outside the top 25.
Here are the full rankings:
United Soccer Coaches Top 25
1. Stanford (5-0-0)
2. Tennessee (5-0-0)
3. Duke (4-0-0)
4. TCU (4-0-0)
5. Notre Dame (4-0-1)
6. USC (3-0-1)
7. Florida State (2-0-1)
8. Virginia (4-01)
9. Penn State (3-1-1)
10. South Carolina (5-0-1)
T11. BYU (3-0-1)
T11. Iowa (3-1-1)
13. Arkansas (1-2-1)
14. Memphis (5-0-0)
15. Georgia (4-1-1)
16. Georgetown (2-0-2)
17. Wake Forest (4-1-0)
18. UCLA (2-2-0)
19. Oklahoma (6-0-0)
T20. Virginia Tech (4-1-1)
T20. Ohio State (2-1-1)
22. Kansas (4-0-2)
23. North Carolina (4-2-0)
24. Xavier (3-2-0)
25. Vanderbilt (4-1-0)
Also receiving votes: Mississippi State (13), Michigan State (11), Pepperdine (10), Colorado State (6), Rice (6), Clemson (5), Wisconsin (4), LSU (2)
TopDrawerSoccer Women’s College Soccer National Rankings
1. Stanford (5-0-0)
2. Duke (4-0-0)
3. Tennessee (5-0-0)
4. TCU (4-0-0)
5. Notre Dame (4-0-1)
6. Florida State (2-0-1)
7. BYU (3-0-1)
8. UCLA (2-2-0)
9. Penn State (3-1-1)
10. Iowa (3-1-1)
11. Arkansas (1-2-1)
12. Wisconsin (4-1-0)
13. Virginia (4-01)
14. Georgetown (2-0-2)
15. Memphis (5-0-0)
16. Vanderbilt (4-1-0)
17. Georgia (4-1-1)
18. South Carolina (5-0-1)
19. North Carolina (4-2-0)
20. USC (3-0-1)
21. Kansas (4-0-2)
22. Oklahoma (6-0-0)
23. Mississippi State (3-1-0)
24. Wake Forest (4-1-0)
25. Ohio State (2-1-1)
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Mississippi State cross country athlete Naomi Jepleting earned her first SEC Weekly honor after being named the Freshman Runner of the Week on Tuesday. Jepleting made her collegiate cross country debut last weekend, racing at the City Auto Memphis Twilight XC Classic. Jepleting finished second overall with 16:55.7 in the 5k, helping the team to an overall win.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
“It’s kind of like doing surgery with a chainsaw instead of a scalpel. We had pieces and parts flying everywhere. It turned out in our favor. We’ve just got to clean it up the next time around.”- Mike Leach