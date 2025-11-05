Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State advances at SEC Tournament
Mississippi State’s football coach coined the phrase “score from far” for his team, but other teams in Starkville have adopted the philosophy, including the other football team.
Mississippi State soccer scored both of its goals in a SEC Tournament quarterfinal match against Arkansas from outside of the 18-yard box.
Rebeka Vega-Peleka struck first for the Bulldogs less than a minute after Arkansas had taken a 1-0 lead. Her shot was perfectly placed in an upper corner.
The first half ended in a 1-1 tie and Mississippi State would need to find a goal in the second half.
And to the surprise of nobody, the reigning SEC Midfielder of the Year stepped up. Ally Perry’s left-footed strike from the top of the box curled under the crossbar for the game-winning goal in the 59th minute.
"We couldn't be more proud of this group," head coach Nick Zimmerman said. "To play the way we played tonight against a very, very good team after playing Sunday shows the commitment, the togetherness and the mentality that this group has. We were hard and smart tonight and embodied our 'Just Us' mentality!"
Perry is now tied for third in program history with 59 career points and fourth with 21 career goals. Her 23 points this season rank eighth in program history behind her 24-point season last year.
The win advances the Bulldogs to their third-straight SEC Tournament semifinal match. They’ll return to action Thursday against LSU at 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
- Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard added another preseason watch list to his resume as a candidate for the Oscar Robertson Trophy announced by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). Hubbard, a unanimous All-SEC First-Team pick from the league's coaches and media, has already been showered with numerous preseason accolades which include the Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year and the Bob Cousy Watch List which is awarded to the nation's top point guard.
