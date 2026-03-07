How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State: Tip Time, TV Channel, Odds
Mississippi State will try to enter the SEC Tournament next week with some positive momentum from its regular season finale against Georgia.
Saturday’s game won’t change much for Mississippi State’s seeding in the conference tournament and certainly won’t impact its chance at playing beyond next week.
But if the maroon-colored Bulldogs are to go on a magical run in Nashville, beating the SEC’s other Bulldog-mascot team would be a good start.
Here’s everything to know about Saturday’s regular season finale.
The Opponent: Georgia
Georgia enters at 21-9 overall and 9-8 in SEC play, having won four of its last five, including a 98–88 win over No. 16 Alabama. The Bulldogs spread the scoring around with four players in double figures. Jeremiah Wilkinson leads at 17.4 points per game, and Blue Cain adds 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Inside, Somto Cyril averages 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks while shooting 75.5 percent from the field.
Cain sits at 999 career points and Wilkinson at 971. Georgia has already produced one 1,000‑point scorer this season in Marcus “Smurf” Millender.
The Bulldogs have posted three straight 20‑win seasons and continue to lean on efficiency at the rim. They lead the country in percentage of made field goals that are dunks, and Cyril leads Division I with 78 dunks.
Georgia also enters the weekend ranked No. 5 nationally in scoring offense at 90.0 points per game, well above the program’s long‑standing season scoring mark.
How to Watch: Georgia at Mississippi State
- Who: Georgia Bulldogs (21-9, 9-8 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-17, 5-12 SEC)
- When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 60-59
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 76, Georgia 75
- Last time out, Mississippi State: lost to No. 5 Florida, 108-74
- Last time out, Georgia: def. Alabama, 98-88
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Points: Josh Hubbard, 21.4 ppg
- Rebounds: Achor Achor, 6.3 rpg
- Assists: Josh Hubbard, 108 (3.6 avg.)
- Steals: Josh Hubbard, 39 (1.3 avg.)
- Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 39 (1.3 avg.)
Georgia Top Performers
- Points: Jeremiah Wilkinson, 17.4 ppg
- Rebounds: Blue Cain, 5.1 rpg
- Assists: Marcus Millender, 120 (4.0 avg.)
- Steals: Jeremiah Wilkinson, 45 (1.5 avg.)
- Blocks: Somtochukwu Cyril, 72 (2.4 avg.)
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Georgia
- All available.
Mississippi State
Out
- #23 King Grace
Questionable
- #5 Shawn Jones
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Georgia: -5.5 (-110)
Mississippi State: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Georgia: -230
Mississippi State: +188
Total
Over: 164.5 (-105)
Under: 164.5 (-115)
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.