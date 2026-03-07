How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State: Tip Time, TV Channel, Odds

Mississippi State will try to enter the SEC Tournament next week with some positive momentum from its regular season finale against Georgia.

Saturday’s game won’t change much for Mississippi State’s seeding in the conference tournament and certainly won’t impact its chance at playing beyond next week.

But if the maroon-colored Bulldogs are to go on a magical run in Nashville, beating the SEC’s other Bulldog-mascot team would be a good start.

Here’s everything to know about Saturday’s regular season finale.

The Opponent: Georgia

Georgia enters at 21-9 overall and 9-8 in SEC play, having won four of its last five, including a 98–88 win over No. 16 Alabama. The Bulldogs spread the scoring around with four players in double figures. Jeremiah Wilkinson leads at 17.4 points per game, and Blue Cain adds 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Inside, Somto Cyril averages 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks while shooting 75.5 percent from the field.

Cain sits at 999 career points and Wilkinson at 971. Georgia has already produced one 1,000‑point scorer this season in Marcus “Smurf” Millender.

The Bulldogs have posted three straight 20‑win seasons and continue to lean on efficiency at the rim. They lead the country in percentage of made field goals that are dunks, and Cyril leads Division I with 78 dunks.

Georgia also enters the weekend ranked No. 5 nationally in scoring offense at 90.0 points per game, well above the program’s long‑standing season scoring mark.

How to Watch: Georgia at Mississippi State

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 21.4 ppg

Rebounds: Achor Achor, 6.3 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 108 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Josh Hubbard, 39 (1.3 avg.)

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 39 (1.3 avg.)

Georgia Top Performers

Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) dribbles against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Kobe Knox (4) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Points: Jeremiah Wilkinson, 17.4 ppg

Rebounds: Blue Cain, 5.1 rpg

Assists: Marcus Millender, 120 (4.0 avg.)

Steals: Jeremiah Wilkinson, 45 (1.5 avg.)

Blocks: Somtochukwu Cyril, 72 (2.4 avg.)

Georgia

All available.

Mississippi State

Out

#23 King Grace

Questionable

#5 Shawn Jones

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Georgia: -5.5 (-110)

Mississippi State: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline Georgia: -230

Mississippi State: +188