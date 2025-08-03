Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State beats Mercer in exhibition game
Mississippi State’s reign as defending SEC champions hasn’t officially begun, but it will soon enough. For now, the Bulldogs will play a pair of exhibition games to prepare for the season.
The Bulldogs’ first exhibition took place Saturday afternoon against Mercer. The Bulldogs won 4-0 with Zoe Main, Ally Perry, Laila Murillo and Lauryn Taylor each scoring a goal.
"I think the girls were just excited to finally play someone else," Mississippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said. "We were working hard this week in training, trying to implement some ideas, you know from that side of it. Happy to come away healthy, you know for the most part, and then obviously to score some good goals. It's a start. There's a long way to go, but it's a start."
In a an exhibition match that featured three 30-minute periods instead of two 45-minute halves, all three Mississippi State goalkeepers got some playing time. They were asked to make just two saves the entire game. Jenny Harrison made the first save on a long-distance shot and Graycen Ehlen had the other save on a header attempt.
The Bulldogs will play one more exhibition match next Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe before beginning the regular season August 14 against UT Martin.
