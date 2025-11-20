Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State continues strong NCAA showing
Mississippi State’s Petar Jovanovic had a historic Wednesday at the NCAA Individual Championships.
Jovanovic won one of his biggest singles career matches against No. 12 Sebastian Grozny of Texas, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3. With the victory, Jovanovic secured ITA All-American status in singles, becoming just the sixth Bulldog in program history to achieve All-America honors in both singles and doubles.
Later in the day, Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez affirmed their status as No. 1 doubles team with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Arizona State's Rudy Quan and Aadarsh Tripathi. The victory sends the Bulldog tandem to the NCAA Round of 16 for the third consecutive year, a streak unmatched in program history.
In other singles action, No. 11 Martinez fell to Clemson's Romain Gales, 3-6, 6-7(4). Bryan Hernandez Cortes also saw his tournament end, dropping a pair of competitive 4-6 sets to No. 9 Dylan Dietrich of Virginia.
On the women’s side, the Bulldogs pulled off a massive upset.
The duo of Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz and Gianna Obon defeated No. 1 seed Maria Sholokhova and Lucie Urbanova of Wisconsin, 4-6, 7-6(2), 10-4. They’ll advance to the next round where they’ll face Yale’s Leena Friedman and Orly Ogilvy.
NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship Results
Singles
No. 31 Petar Jovanovic def. No. 12 Sebastian Grozny (Texas), 6-3, 0-6, 6-3
NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship Results
Doubles
No. 1 Petar Jovanovic / Benito Sanchez Martinez def. Rudy Quan / Aadarsh Tripathi (Arizona State), 6-4, 6-4.
Round of 32 Results
Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz / Gianna Oboniye def. Maria Sholokhova / Lucie Urbanova (Wisconsin) 4-6, 7-6(2), 10-4
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State Athletics posted the highest Graduation Success Rate in department history, earning a score of 96 in the NCAA's latest release of Division I GSR data on Wednesday. The mark ties MSU with Alabama for the highest score in the SEC this year and ranks seventh among all Power 4 programs. The report includes Graduation Success Rate and Federal Graduation Rate results for the 2015-16 to 2018-19 freshman cohorts across all Division I institutions.
