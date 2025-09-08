Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State ends non-conference play with win
Mississippi State soccer wrapped up its non-conference schedule Sunday with its 10th win all-time against South Alabama on Sunday.
The Bulldogs won the match 4-2 and now begin preparing for its SEC opener against No. 2 Tennessee on Friday.
All but one of the six goals scored in Sunday’s match came in the second half and four were scored in the final 21 minutes of play.
"I'm really, really proud of the girls and staff to finish our non-conference the way that we did," coach Nick Zimmerman said. "South Alabama is a very, very good team who are well-coached, and it's a very tough place to play. To score four goals the way that we did and having to face adversity at times in the game was awesome for such a young group. They continue to do what we are asking of them in training, and I'm just really happy for them."
The Bulldogs did something not many teams had done this season against South Alabama with its goals scored. The Jaguars had allowed just three goals before Sunday and the only goal allowed on their home field was an own goal.
Three different Bulldogs scored in the match, and Ally Perry registered two assists. In the 20th minute Perry poked a ball off the defender's foot towards the keeper. Kyra Taylor beat the diving goalkeeper to the ball inside the 18-yard box and quickly fired a shot that would prove to be the first half's only goal.
Mississippi State will open conference play next week when the Bulldogs host No. 2 Tennessee on Friday night. The nationally-televised match is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPNU, and State will honor members of the inaugural 1995 team for the program's 30th anniversary celebration.
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, Marist 0
Soccer: Mississippi State 5, South Alabama 2
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Mississippi State volleyball concluded the Blue Raider Bash with a sweep over Marist, leaving Murfreesboro 3-0 over the weekend. This victory marks the Bulldog's sixth straight win this season and is the best start to a season since 2022, in terms of victories. Mississippi State has yet to drop a set to an opponent this season, going on a six-game three-set winning streak, the first time for the program to achieve this since 2006.
“Anytime you're trying to set a course, there's gonna be decisions made, and you have to weigh all options, and then in the end you come up with the best course.”- Mike Leach