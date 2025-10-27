Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State falls in regular season finale
It was a weekend of tough losses for Mississippi State’s teams.
The Bulldogs’ loss to then-No. 22 Texas is the most obvious, but their soccer team also suffered a tough loss in its regular season finale against Georgia.
Georgia won Sunday’s match 1-0 but didn’t score the lone goal until the 75th minute on a rebound shot.
"This is one of those that's tough. I thought we did enough to get a result," head coach Nick Zimmerman said. "Credit to them. They punished us. We didn't track, and at this level, that's what happens. We'll have some time off now to get ready to go to Pensacola, and we will have to figure out how we can get better and grow."
Mississippi State will have some time to improve on its weaknesses, but will face a tough opponent in the first round of the SEC Soccer Tournament.
Mississippi State, the tournament’s No. 8 seed, will face No. 9 Alabama in a first round matchup next Sunday.
Here’s how the final standings looked, as well as the full tournament schedule:
Final SEC Regular Season Standings
Arkansas 23 Vanderbilt 22 Georgia 21 Tennessee 20 Kentucky 18 LSU 18 Mississippi State 16 South Carolina 16 Alabama 12 Oklahoma 12 Florida 11 Auburn 9 Texas A&M 8 Texas 6 Missouri 5 Ole Miss 3
2025 SEC Soccer Tournament Schedule
(All matches televised on SEC Network.)
First Round | Sunday, November 2
Match 1: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Alabama, 11:30 a.m.
Match 2: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Florida, 2 p.m.
Match 3: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m.
Match 4: No. 5 LSU vs. No. 12 Auburn, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals | Tuesday, November 4
Match 5: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Winner M1, 11:30 a.m.
Match 6: No. 3 Georgia vs. Winner M2, 2 p.m.
Match 7: No. 1 Arkansas vs. Winner M3, 4:30 p.m.
Match 8: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Winner M4
Semifinals | Thursday, November 6
Match 9: Winner M7 vs. Winner M8, 3:30 p.m.
Match 10: Winner M5 vs. Winner M6, 6 p.m.
Championship | Sunday, November 9
Match 11: Winner M9 vs. Winner M10, 1:30 p.m.
Yesterday’s Results
- Volleyball: No. 16 Tennessee 3, Mississippi State 1 (18-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19)
- Soccer: Georgia 1, No. 25 Mississippi State 0d
Today’s Schedule
- No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State’s volleyball started off great in its match Sunday against No. 16 Tennessee, winning the first set 25-18. But the Bulldogs dropped the next three sets to fall to 14-6 overall and 4-6 in SEC play. Lindsey Mangelson led the squad in kills, tallying 16 over four sets played. Gha'Naye Whitfield-Moss followed closely with nine in the match. At the end of the game, Mississippi State totaled 47 kills. The Bulldogs will return to court this week in a road match against LSU on Friday.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
I think the legal profession is getting somewhat corrupted. When it comes to lawyers, I think it's kind of a Catch-22. On one hand, there's so much process, procedure and mess caused by the legal profession. But on the other hand, the only way to sort through all that process, procedure and mess is through the legal profession.- Mike Leach