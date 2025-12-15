Bulldog Roundup: More players announce plans to enter transfer portal

The offseason continues in earnest for Mississippi State preparing for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Two more Bulldogs have declared their intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Tight end Max Reese made his decision this weekend after one season with Mississippi State. Reese was a spring transfer from Eastern Michigan. He played in all but one game this season, but saw his playing time diminish behind Seydou Traore, Cam Ball and Sam West, another spring transfer.

"I want to start by thanking my Coaches and teammates at Mississippi State, with that being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal with one year left," Reese said in a social media post.

The other Bulldog entering the transfer portal is Jimothy Lewis Jr. The former blue chip recruit from Ridgeland, Miss. started eight games this season at left tackle. But considering the play of the offensive line this season, it wasn’t a good fit.

Reese and Lewis bring the total number of players planning to enter the transfer portal when it opens January 2 to 17.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Outgoing

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

LB Fatt Forrest

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Yesterday’s Results

Women's Basketball: Mississippi State 87, Southern Miss 64

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Xxx

Daily Dose Of Mike Leach

There's nothing balanced about the 50 percent run, 50 percent pass because that's 50 percent stupid. Mike Leach

We’ll Leave You With This

DAWG FEED: