Bulldog Roundup: More players announce plans to enter transfer portal
The offseason continues in earnest for Mississippi State preparing for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Two more Bulldogs have declared their intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Tight end Max Reese made his decision this weekend after one season with Mississippi State. Reese was a spring transfer from Eastern Michigan. He played in all but one game this season, but saw his playing time diminish behind Seydou Traore, Cam Ball and Sam West, another spring transfer.
"I want to start by thanking my Coaches and teammates at Mississippi State, with that being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal with one year left," Reese said in a social media post.
The other Bulldog entering the transfer portal is Jimothy Lewis Jr. The former blue chip recruit from Ridgeland, Miss. started eight games this season at left tackle. But considering the play of the offensive line this season, it wasn’t a good fit.
Reese and Lewis bring the total number of players planning to enter the transfer portal when it opens January 2 to 17.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Outgoing
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside
- WR Cam Thompson
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- LB Fatt Forrest
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
Yesterday’s Results
Women's Basketball: Mississippi State 87, Southern Miss 64
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
