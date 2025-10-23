Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State golf ends fall season at The Ally
Mississippi State women’s golf wrapped up its fall season on Wednesday with a fifth-place finish at The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club.
Avery Weed and Samantha Whateley led the Bulldogs with 6-under par scores for the tournament that put in a tie for third place on the individual leaderboard.
Florida earned the team title at The Ally for the third consecutive season at 26-under par, while Arkansas' Abbey Schutte earned individual medalist honors with a 9-under performance.
The Ally Final Team Scores
1. Florida, -26
2. Arkansas, -21
3. Vanderbilt, -5
4. Ole Miss, -4
5. Mississippi State, +3
6. CSU Fullerton, +6
7. ULM, +24
8. Southern Miss, +27
9. Mercer, +31
10. Xavier, Sam Houston, +35
12. Iowa, +43
13. Jacksonville State, +47
14. Troy, +52
15. Georgia Southern, +66
Mississippi State Individual Results
6. Avery Weed 71, -1|69, -3|70, -2 = -6
T11. Samantha Whateley 76, +4|66, -6|68, -4 = -6
T37. Izzy Pellot 76, +4|71, -1|78, +6 = +9
T43. Ines Belchior 75, +3|74, +2|78, +6 = +11
T51. Lynn van der Sluijs 82, +10|69, -3|79, +7 = +14
T64. Moa Stridh* 80, +8 |75, +3|71, -1 = +10
76. Harper Hinckley 81, +9|79, +7|81, +9 = +25
- Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Gabe Jackson will be honored as the Bulldogs’ 2025 SEC Football Legend. A dominant force on the offensive line for the Bulldogs from 2010 to 2013, Jackson's decorated career at Mississippi State set the stage for a standout professional career in the NFL that spanned a decade. The class will be honored at the 2025 SEC Football "Weekend of Champions" December 5-6 in Atlanta, Ga, highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration presented by T-Mobile on Friday, December 5 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
2025 SEC Legends Class
Alabama – C.J. Mosley, Linebacker, 2010-13
Arkansas – Kenoy Kennedy, Safety, 1996-99
Auburn – Cam Newton, Quarterback, 2010
Florida – Brandon Spikes, Linebacker, 2006-09
Georgia – Randy Johnson, Offensive Guard, 1973-75
Kentucky – Jacob Tamme, Tight End, 2004-07
LSU – Tyrann Mathieu, Cornerback, 2010-11
Ole Miss – William “Bill” Smith, Punter, 1983-86
Mississippi State – Gabe Jackson, Offensive Guard, 2009-13
Missouri – Mitch Morse, Offensive Lineman, 2010-14
Oklahoma – Lucious Selmon, Nose Guard, 1970-73
South Carolina – Connor Shaw, Quarterback, 2010-13
Tennessee – Kevin Burnett, Linebacker, 2000-04
Texas – Derrick Johnson, Linebacker, 2001-04
Texas A&M – R.C. Slocum, Texas A&M, 1989-2002
Vanderbilt – Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt, 2010-13
