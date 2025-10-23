Cowbell Corner

Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State golf ends fall season at The Ally

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State's Moa Stridh during The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, MS.
Mississippi State's Moa Stridh during The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, MS.

Mississippi State women’s golf wrapped up its fall season on Wednesday with a fifth-place finish at The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club.

Avery Weed and Samantha Whateley led the Bulldogs with 6-under par scores for the tournament that put in a tie for third place on the individual leaderboard.

Florida earned the team title at The Ally for the third consecutive season at 26-under par, while Arkansas' Abbey Schutte earned individual medalist honors with a 9-under performance.

The Ally Final Team Scores

1. Florida, -26
2. Arkansas, -21
3. Vanderbilt, -5
4. Ole Miss, -4
5. Mississippi State, +3
6. CSU Fullerton, +6
7. ULM, +24
8. Southern Miss, +27
9. Mercer, +31
10. Xavier, Sam Houston, +35
12. Iowa, +43
13. Jacksonville State, +47
14. Troy, +52
15. Georgia Southern, +66

Mississippi State Individual Results

6. Avery Weed  71, -1|69, -3|70, -2 = -6
T11. Samantha Whateley 76, +4|66, -6|68, -4 = -6
T37. Izzy Pellot 76, +4|71, -1|78, +6 = +9
T43. Ines Belchior 75, +3|74, +2|78, +6 = +11
T51. Lynn van der Sluijs 82, +10|69, -3|79, +7 = +14
T64. Moa Stridh* 80, +8 |75, +3|71, -1 = +10
76. Harper Hinckley 81, +9|79, +7|81, +9 = +25

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at The Ally at Old Waverly

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

  • Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Gabe Jackson will be honored as the Bulldogs’ 2025 SEC Football Legend. A dominant force on the offensive line for the Bulldogs from 2010 to 2013, Jackson's decorated career at Mississippi State set the stage for a standout professional career in the NFL that spanned a decade. The class will be honored at the 2025 SEC Football "Weekend of Champions" December 5-6 in Atlanta, Ga, highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration presented by T-Mobile on Friday, December 5 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. 

2025 SEC Legends Class

Alabama – C.J. Mosley, Linebacker, 2010-13
Arkansas – Kenoy Kennedy, Safety, 1996-99
Auburn – Cam Newton, Quarterback, 2010
Florida – Brandon Spikes, Linebacker, 2006-09
Georgia – Randy Johnson, Offensive Guard, 1973-75
Kentucky – Jacob Tamme, Tight End, 2004-07
LSU – Tyrann Mathieu, Cornerback, 2010-11
Ole Miss – William “Bill” Smith, Punter, 1983-86
Mississippi State – Gabe Jackson, Offensive Guard, 2009-13
Missouri – Mitch Morse, Offensive Lineman, 2010-14
Oklahoma – Lucious Selmon, Nose Guard, 1970-73
South Carolina – Connor Shaw, Quarterback, 2010-13
Tennessee – Kevin Burnett, Linebacker, 2000-04
Texas – Derrick Johnson, Linebacker, 2001-04
Texas A&M – R.C. Slocum, Texas A&M, 1989-2002
Vanderbilt – Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt, 2010-13

We’ll Leave You With This

Initial Student-Athlete Availability Report vs. Texas
Initial Student-Athlete Availability Report vs. Texas / SEC

