Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State golf starts fast at Cullan Brown Collegiate
Mississippi State men’s golf had a fantastic opening round of the Cullan Brown Collegiate and begin day two of tournament in the lead in Lexington, Ky.
Three Bulldogs posted first round scores under par. Ugo Malcor and Dain Richie led the Dawgs with season-best scores of 4-under 67. Jackson Skinner followed suit with a 1-under 70 with Garrett Endicott and Drew Wilson rounding out the lineup with a pair of even-par 71s.
The Bulldogs nearly completed round two before darkness ended play. Malcor and Richie currently stand in a tie for second overall with rounds of 1-under; Richie has one hole left in his second round while Malcor has yet to complete three.
ICYMI: Bulldogs’ rough start in SEC play comes with unwanted pattern
Wilson joins the two seniors at 1-under for his second round with two holes to play, currently in 16th place. Endicott continued his steady play at even par through 15 holes with Skinner sitting at 2-over for the day with four holes to play.
Cullan Brown Collegiate Day One Results
1. Mississippi State (-12)
2. Kentucky (-11)
T3. NC State (-6)
T3. Cincinnati (-6)
5. Kennesaw State (-2)
6. North Alabama (+2)
7. Memphis (+3)
T8. Virginia Tech (+4)
T8. Penn State (+4)
T8. West Virginia (+4)
11. Western Kentucky (+7)
T12. Eastern Kentucky (+10)
T12. Lipscomb (+10)
T12. Michigan (+10)
15. Toledo (+18)
Day One State Player Results
T2. Ugo Malcor (-5)
T2. Dain Richie (-5)
T16. Drew Wilson (-1)
T28. Garrett Endicott (E)
T36. Jackson Skinner (+1)
Day One State Individual Results
T66. Bryson Hughes (+6)
T77. Jackson Cook (+9)
T87. Trip Duke (+13)
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s golf: Mississippi State at Cullan Brown Collegiate in Lexington, Ky.
Today’s Schedule
Men’s golf: Mississippi State at Cullan Brown Collegiate in Lexington, Ky.
Did You Notice?
- Kickoff for Mississippi State’s next football game was announced yesterday by the SEC. The Bulldogs will face Florida in Gainesville, Fla. at 3:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"It's interesting to me that all these Aggies—whether they're at A&M or here—are sitting around with halos over their heads and they have some divine expertise on fanmanship. I just don't believe that's the case. For the record, I think our fans are better than the Aggie fans."- Mike Leach