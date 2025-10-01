Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State golfer extends individual lead in Arkansas
Mississippi State golfer Avery Weed continued her dominance in northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.
Weed extended her individual lead with a 4-under par second round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Weed’s 11-under is tied for the best 36-hole score of the tournament that was set by Arkansas’s Brooke Matthews in 2020.
Weed enters the final day of the tournament with a seven-stroke lead over Arkansas’s Maria Jose Marin.
Weed has now shot at least two or more rounds at par or better in six consecutive stroke play tournaments spanning back to the 2024-25 season. She has also carded 16 rounds in the 60s in her career, one shy of tying the third-most in a single career in program history.
Mississippi State’s men’s team sits in ninth place at 33-over par for the tournament. Ugo Malcor and Garrett Endicott each posted 1-under scores on Tuesday and Malcor is now at 3-over for the tournament and Endicott is a 4-over.
Malcor sits in 11th place on the individual leaderboard headed into Wednesday’s final round of the tournament.
Blessings Collegiate Invitational
Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
Par 72 – 7,969 yards
RD2 Results (Men):
1 Arkansas, +6
2 Louisville, +13
3 Brigham Young, +21
4 Kansas State, +24
5 Missouri, +25
6 Washington State, +28
7 Kent State, +29
8 Maryland, +32
9 Mississippi State, +33
10 UNC Greensboro, +41
RD2 Results (Women):
1. Arkansas, -1
2. Kent State, +20
3. Mississippi State, +23
4. BYU, +28
5. Kansas State, +31
6. Louisville, +33
7. Missouri, +44
8. Maryland, +46
9. Washington State, +50
10. UNCG, +64
