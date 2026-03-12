Three Mississippi State Players the Bulldogs Must Keep This Offseason

Mississippi State needed a miraculous run in the SEC Tournament, one that ended with a championship celebration, to have any shot at reaching the NCAA Tournament.

That didn’t happen. The Bulldogs fell 79-61 to Auburn in Wednesday’s first‑round game, ending any hope of sneaking into March Madness.

With the College Basketball Invitational choosing not to host a tournament this year, Mississippi State has only one postseason option left: the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). And even that isn’t guaranteed. The Bulldogs must be invited, and they must choose to accept.

So, attention now shifts to the offseason, and the question every fan base asks the moment the season ends: who is staying, and who is leaving?

For Mississippi State, seniors like Ja’Borri McGhee, Brandon Walker, Shawn Jones Jr., Jayden Epps, Quincy Ballard, and Achor Achor have likely played their final collegiate seasons, though a few could technically return depending on redshirt rules or eligibility waivers.

But the bigger concern is the transfer portal and which underclassmen Mississippi State absolutely cannot afford to lose. Here are three players the Bulldogs should do everything possible to keep.

Josh Hubbard

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (12) shoots over Auburn guard Kevin Overton (1) during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is obvious.

Mississippi State’s all‑time leader in three‑pointers is only a junior and still has one season of eligibility remaining. He’s fewer than 200 points away from breaking Jeff Malone’s all‑time scoring record, and his name is already stamped all over the program’s record book. His jersey will almost certainly hang in the Humphrey Coliseum rafters one day.

On paper, Hubbard has every reason to stay. He’s a Mississippi native, he’s been the face of the program for three seasons, he’s had success, and nowhere else would he be “the guy” the way he is in Starkville.

But loyalty in college sports now mirrors loyalty among coaches: it lasts until a better offer arrives. Another program could dangle more NIL money, a bigger stage, or a clearer path to a championship. In today’s landscape, Hubbard would be foolish not to at least see what’s behind door No. 2.

There’s also the NBA Draft, which he could declare for and later withdraw from while maintaining his final year of eligibility.

For now, though, Hubbard says he hasn’t thought about any of that.

"Not at all," Hubbard said. "I was just focused on the 40 minutes today trying to get a win and survive and advance. I just love competing with these guys every day, especially this guy to my right (Jayden Epps). We've been competing every day since the summer and it's just all been love. I'm sad it had to end like this. It's heartbreaking but these guys have a bright future. I feel like we bonded so much this year to create something special forever that will just never end."

Jamarion Davis-Fleming

Mississippi State forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming (0) grabs a rebound against Alabama guard Houston Mallette (95) at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented freshman played in all 32 games and started six, and by the end of the season he had become a shot‑blocking force. His 40 blocks ranked 15th in the SEC, and he averaged 3.7 points and 4.8 rebounds — strong numbers for a first‑year big.

Davis‑Fleming feels like a natural candidate to stay. He’s from Canton, Miss., where he won two state titles, and he’ll have a real opportunity to claim a starting spot next season. With a full offseason of development, pairing him with Hubbard would give Mississippi State a strong foundation.

King Grace

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard King Grace (23) drives to the basket as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) defends during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Grace is another true freshman who carved out meaningful minutes. He averaged 12.1 minutes across 24 games, posting 5.1 points and 1.2 rebounds before a leg injury ended his season early.

Along with Davis‑Fleming, Tee Bartlett, and Camren Paul, Grace was part of a recruiting class ranked No. 12 nationally by ESPN. Keeping the two freshmen who saw the most action (Grace and Davis‑Fleming) would prevent that class from feeling like a wasted opportunity.

Grace’s injury may make him slightly easier to retain, but he’s still a priority.

Mississippi State’s offseason will bring the usual uncertainty, but keeping this core intact would give Chris Jans a real foundation to build on.

In a year when the portal will reshape rosters across the SEC, holding onto Hubbard, Davis‑Fleming, and Grace would be the Bulldogs’ first and most important win of the offseason.