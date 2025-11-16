Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State's season ends in 1-0 loss to Lipscomb
Mississippi State’s soccer team won’t be going to its third-straight Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs saw their season come to an end in a 1-0 defeat to Lipscomb on Saturday in Starkville.
"Credit to Lipscomb, really well-coached and made it really difficult for us," Mississippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said. "They sat in, and sometimes that's the way football is. It's cruel. You create a lot of good chances, and Lipscomb's goalkeeper made some incredible saves.
“I'm really proud of this group and everything they've accomplished this year, the willingness to continue to work and to be intentional every single day. I can't say enough great things about them. Not the result we wanted, but we talk about performance over results. Tonight they gave everything they had and just came a little bit short."
Lipscomb scored the match’s only goal in the 32nd minute. Chloe Iliff played a long ball over the top to a spring Bella Carapazza. Carapazza shot back across her body and over the keeper's head to give the Bisons the lead.
Once they had the lead, the Bison were fine with playing a defensive game. Mississippi State had possession for 72 percent of the match and had 18 total shots.
The Bulldogs won a cornerkick with nine seconds to play. State pushed everyone, including goalkeeper Jenny Harrison, into the box for Aguayo's service, but it did not get through cleanly and time expired as the ball trickled away to the corner.
Yesterday’s Results
- Football: Missouri 49, Mississippi State 27
- Men’s Basketball: Mississippi State 75, Southeastern Louisiana 68
- Soccer: Lipscomb 1, Mississippi State 0
Today’s Schedule
- Volleyball: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SEC Network
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State men's basketball got back on track with a 75-68 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday afternoon at Humphrey Coliseum. Through a tight first half, Mississippi State grabbed a 40-35 lead heading into the locker room. In the second half, the Bulldogs led by as much as 17 points before the Lions began to crawl back, cutting Mississippi State's advantage down to six three times in the final 1:24 of the game. But each time, the Bulldogs were able to answer to improve to 2-1 on the year.
