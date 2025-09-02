Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State volleyballers earn weekly SEC honors
Mississippi State volleyball is off to a perfect 3-0 start after winning all three of its games at this past weekend’s Maroon and White Invite.
Two Bulldogs put on impressive enough performances that they’ve earned SEC weekly honors. Cayley Hanson was named SEC Setter of the Week and Lindsey Mangelson was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
"I am so proud of the weekend we had, and Cayley and Lindsey were a huge part of our success," said head coach Julie Darty Dennis. "It's been fun watching Cayley develop from the spring to now and how she confidently ran a solid offense this weekend. She has improved so much and worked so hard to get to the place that she is in right now."
Hanson had 109 assists in three matches that were all 3-0 sweeps. She also had 16 digs, seven kills and four aces in the weekend, as well as five blacks. Hanson sits second in the conference in assists, averaging 12.11 per set played so far this season. She has the second, third and fifth highest number of assists in a three-set match in the SEC.
Mangelson recorded 40 kills in her collegiate debut, leading the Bulldogs in kills and points scored. In her first match, Mangelson earned 16 kills in 29 attempts. Her highest hitting percentage of the weekend was .737, earning 15 kills against Grambling. Mangelson has also totaled 17 digs and seven total blocks in her first three matches as a freshman.
"Lindsey had a stellar opening weekend, especially as she begins her freshman campaign," said head coach Darty Dennis. "She knows how to score, and it was so fun to watch her personality shine out there! I think these two are a huge part of what makes us go, but they know that this is just part of the team success we had this weekend."
The Bulldogs return to action this weekend at the Blue Raider Bash in Murfreesboro, Tennessee when they’ll face UT Martin, Middle Tennessee State and Marist. The first game for Mississippi State will at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
