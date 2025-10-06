Bulldog Roundup: Rough Sunday for Mississippi State teams against ranked foes
Sunday wasn’t the best of days for Mississippi State’s teams.
The Bulldogs’ soccer team lost a road match to No. 7 Arkansas on Sunday night and the volleyball team fell to No. 2 Texas in three-straight sets (25-14, 25-19, 25-15).
Lindsey Mangelson led the team in kills, picking up nine over three sets played. Gha'Naye Whitfield-Moss was the next closest with seven kills in the match.
The Bulldogs were led in digs by McKenna Yates, who totaled nine over three sets. Bernardita Aguilar and Mangelson both picked up seven in the match.
Mississippi State had nine total blocks in the match, with Ava Anderson, Mele Corral-Blagojevich and Mangelson each earning a solo block.
Aguilar earned a career high of two service aces in today's match.
The Bulldogs (12-2, 2-2 SEC) will return to action Friday against Ole Miss in Starkville. The match will have a pink-out theme and will begin at 6 p.m.
Yesterday’s Results
- Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, Alabama 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21)
- Soccer: No. 7 Arkansas 4, No. 13 Mississippi State 2
- Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Samford Fall Invitational
Today’s Schedule
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State’s cross country team nearly had all 10 of its runners finish inside the top 10 at the Belhaven Invite this weekend. The pack was led by Naomi Jeplting, who crossed the line in 20:41.2 in her first collegiate 6k race. Nelly Jemeli followed closely behind in 20:56.7 for her first collegiate 6k.
- Mississippi State men's golf opens play at the Cullan Brown Collegiate on October 6-7. The event is named in honor of former Kentucky golfer Cullan Brown, who tragically lost his life after a battle with Osteosarcoma. He was a member of the Wildcats' golf team from 2018-20 and was selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2019. The Bulldogs head to Lexington coming off a fifth-place showing at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational last week. They were led by a pair of top-10 finishes from Garrett Endicott and Ugo Malcor.
