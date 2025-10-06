No. 3 Arkansas hands No. 13 Mississippi State first SEC loss in nearly two years
Not even the Great Wall of China could’ve stopped some of No. 7 Arkansas’s goals, let alone the Great Wall of Sarah.
The Razorbacks scored three-straight goals to overcome a 2-0 deficit after just six minutes of play to defeat No. 13 Mississippi State 4-2 on Sunday night.
ICYMI: How many votes did Mississippi State get after second-straight loss?
It’s the first regular season conference loss for the Bulldogs in almost two years after going 10-0 in SEC games last season and 4-0-1 to start this season.
Mississippi State’s Zoe Main scored a goal in the 3rd minute of the match and Tatum Borman followed quickly with another goal in the sixth minute to make the score 2-0.
After that second goal, the Razorbacks flipped a switch and controlled the match’s pace for the remainder of the game.
Arkansas had a couple of first half chances to bounce off the crossbar before Zoe Susi beat Bulldogs’ keeper Sarah Womack on a penalty kick for the Arkansas’s first goal.
ICYMI: What went right for Mississippi State in loss to Aggies?
Shortly after halftime, Arkansas tied the game with a Kyndal Ewertz goal in the 47th minute. Ewertz scored the goal on a crossing assist from Molly Teed, putting the ball into the bottom right corner, just past a diving Womack.
The Razorbacks’ Taylor Berman broke the 2-2 tie in the 57th minute on a free kick from Presley Marvil and Erwertz scored her second goal of the match in the 82nd minute to account for the 4-2 final score.
Mississippi State had some goal-scoring opportunities in the final minutes of the match, none better than in the final five minutes when Arkansas goalkeeper Evelyn Vitali blocked a shot and another shot had to be saved by a defender.
ICYMI: Best social media reactions after Mississippi State's loss to Texas A&M
In the end, the Bulldogs had more corner kicks, shots and shots on goal than Arkansas did in the match and it was the Razorbacks who committed the most fouls (16-11).
The win puts Arkansas ahead of Tennessee in the SEC standings. Arkansas is now 4-1-1 record in conference play with 16 points, the Volunteers have 15 points with a 5-1 SEC record.
Mississippi State remains in third place in the SEC standings with 13 points and a 4-1-1 conference record. The Bulldogs are one point ahead of South Carolina (3-0-3) in the standings.