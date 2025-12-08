SEC Roll Call highlights shocking bowl assignment for Mississippi State

Every college football has own unique brand of craziness that makes it special.

This season’s craziness came on the coaching carousel.

The list of schools that have/will hire new head coaches is full of blue blood programs. LSU, Penn State, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss will all have new head coaches for next season.

Throw in the smaller schools whose head coaches are filling the jobs listed above and it gets even crazier.

All of those changes have had some unique consequences, like some teams declining bowl invitations because of a coaching change. That gave new life to some programs that failed to reach bowl eligibility.

Iowa State and Kansas State both declined bowl invitations due to circumstances around the head coaching situation. Notre Dame declined a bowl invitation for a completely different reason.

Just like that, Mississippi State’s season isn’t over and reactions like the one in the latest SEC Roll Call episode are completely justified.

“Wait, that’s impossible,” Ole Miss says upon hearing Mississippi State’s bowl assignment.

“Yeah, what he said,” Mississippi State says next.

Like most things, it was impossible until it wasn’t.

This was a good episode and one we expected to be good. It had all the moments you want. Georgia barking. Texas learning it didn’t make the CFP. Texas A&M sitting quietly for fear of jinxing itself. Arkansas playing with what’s clearly a Wal-Mart bought toy. And, of course, another message to Vanderbilt’s “sweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet baby boy, Diego.”

There’s also a shot at the Birmingham Bowl that was unexpected and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment with Ole Miss describing the Texas Bowl’s “type.”

DAWG FEED: