Cowbell Corner

Bulldog Wins Bronze in Javelin Throw, The Morning Bell: August 9, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Anderson Peters of Mississippi State wins the javelin in a meet record 271-9 (82.82m) during the NCAA Track and Field championships at Hayward Field.
Anderson Peters of Mississippi State wins the javelin in a meet record 271-9 (82.82m) during the NCAA Track and Field championships at Hayward Field. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS – Mississippi State has its first medal-winning athlete at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Former Bulldog Anderson Peters won bronze in the men’s javelin with a throw of 88.54-meters and is the first-ever medal won by a Mississippi State athlete in a field event. Peters is also the first Grenada athlete to win a medal in a throwing event. The bronze medal adds to Peters’ already impressive trophy case that includes back-to-back NCAA championships while in Starkville.

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, won gold in the event with a 92.97m throw to set a new Olympic record. India’s Neeraj Chopra won silver with an 89.45m throw. Peters made his medal-winning throw in the fourth round after sitting in third place with a best throw of 87.87m through three rounds.

Peters will receive his medal at 12:07 p.m. Friday, but there are two more Bulldogs who still have a chance at securing an Olympic medal.

Marco Arop (Canada) is the reigning 800-meter world champion and will try to secure his spot in the finals when the semifinal heats are held at 4:30 a.m. Friday on USA Network.

Lee Eppie (Botswana) will try and help his 4x400m relay team advance past the first round at 4:05 a.m. Friday morning. Eppie and his Botswana teammates qualified for the Olympics with a first-place finish at the World Athletic Relays where they set a then-world leading 2:59.11.

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Mississippi State Results

No games played.

Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener

21

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

On SEC realignment: “I mean, the two most eastern teams in the West are the two Alabama schools, so send them east, and we have to play Texas and OU, and I probably gained a little on that.”

Check This Out

Follow us on:

  • Newsletter
Published
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/All Things State