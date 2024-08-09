Bulldog Wins Bronze in Javelin Throw, The Morning Bell: August 9, 2024
PARIS – Mississippi State has its first medal-winning athlete at the 2024 Olympic Games.
Former Bulldog Anderson Peters won bronze in the men’s javelin with a throw of 88.54-meters and is the first-ever medal won by a Mississippi State athlete in a field event. Peters is also the first Grenada athlete to win a medal in a throwing event. The bronze medal adds to Peters’ already impressive trophy case that includes back-to-back NCAA championships while in Starkville.
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, won gold in the event with a 92.97m throw to set a new Olympic record. India’s Neeraj Chopra won silver with an 89.45m throw. Peters made his medal-winning throw in the fourth round after sitting in third place with a best throw of 87.87m through three rounds.
Peters will receive his medal at 12:07 p.m. Friday, but there are two more Bulldogs who still have a chance at securing an Olympic medal.
Marco Arop (Canada) is the reigning 800-meter world champion and will try to secure his spot in the finals when the semifinal heats are held at 4:30 a.m. Friday on USA Network.
Lee Eppie (Botswana) will try and help his 4x400m relay team advance past the first round at 4:05 a.m. Friday morning. Eppie and his Botswana teammates qualified for the Olympics with a first-place finish at the World Athletic Relays where they set a then-world leading 2:59.11.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Mississippi State Results
No games played.
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
21
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On SEC realignment: “I mean, the two most eastern teams in the West are the two Alabama schools, so send them east, and we have to play Texas and OU, and I probably gained a little on that.”
Check This Out
Follow us on:
- Newsletter
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
- Facebook: Mississippi State On SI