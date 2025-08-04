Mississippi State fans not pleased with current branding
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon has seen is athletic department draw intense heat lately due to the micro script logo across the chest of this year's jersey.
Some fans long for days gone by with the interlocking M.S.U. logo replacing the cursive "State" at least on the sides of player's helmets instead.
The micro logo on the chest should be considered a big no-no as the casual college football fan isn't able to tell what team they are looking at from the front.
The State script started an identity crisis, it misses the mark on tradition and can be associated with a recent history of losing.
When the new branding was unveiled in the summer of 2023, it signaled a change from the toughness and uniqueness of the Bulldogs. It looks like something that belongs on a coffee mug at the local drugstore giftshop.
Since its inception, Mississippi State has watched opponents tromp up and down the field of Davis-Wade Stadium, going 6-9 over the previous two years with an embarrassing loss to Toledo.
Even ribbon with the word "State" across the block M is more aggressive than what's being presented these days. It's understandable to use these as an alternative look, but apparently tradition is boring, much like what's perceived as creativity these days.
Just look at the vehicles sitting on car lots compared to pre-COVID. Things are grayer, simpler and just downright uninteresting. Such is with the State script font, it's boring, pointless and different in all the wrong ways.
Going back to the interlocking M.S.U. brings back that nostalgic feel that stirs the emotion of a fanbase. It reminds them of the an SEC Championship Game appearance in 1998 under Jackie Sherrill, which is still one more than that school up north.
Even the banner M brings back gridiron relevance of the Dan Mullen, Mike Leach days which saw the Bulldogs win eight or more games seven times. Included in those memories is the unforgettable 2014 season which saw Dak Prescott lead Mississippi State to a No. 1 ranking for four weeks enroute to a 10-win season.
With the rise of NIL collectives, fans hold a stake of influence within the athletic department. They're dollar shouldn't just influence which players they can attract, but also what's displayed at midfield, on the court or even behind the dish.
Take Arkansas basketball for instance, athletic director Hunter Yurachek started a campaign to bring back the Slobberin' Hog at midcourt ahead of John Calipari's first season with the Razorbacks.
Yurachek asked for fans to donate $500,000 through the Arkansas Edge NIL collective to bring back the Hog that represents a national championship, Final Fours, Sweet 16's and basketball greatness at Bud Walton and Barnhill Arenas.
Brand building cannot be switched on a whim, but with a mass contingent of Bulldog fans demanding change, perhaps a logo overhaul can be reached before the 2026 season.