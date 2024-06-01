Dakota Jordan Breaks Out of Slump, The Morning Bell: June 1, 2024

Cowbell Corner

Taylor Hodges

There’s really no bad time to break out a slump, but Dakota Jordan picked a great time to break out of his at the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Jordan, a sophomore from Canton, Miss., recorded just one hit in Mississippi State’s last nine games and hasn’t had a hit since May 18 against Missouri. He broke that streak in the 10th inning of Friday’s opening game of the Charlottesville Regional with a three-run, walk-off home run to give MSU a 5-2 win over St. John’s.

By winning it’s opening game of the Charlottesville regional against St. John’s, MSU has guaranteed itself at least two more games. The Bulldogs will face regional host and No. 12-seed Virginia (42-15) at 5 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+. The loser of that game will face the winner of Saturday’s elimination game between St. John’s and Pennsylvania (24-24).

Today’s Schedule

Baseball: Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN+

Mississippi State Results

Baseball: Mississippi State 5, St. John’s 2 (10 innings)

