What Arianny Francisco de Oliveira Brings to Mississippi State’s Front Court

Mississippi State added a key front court piece this week with the commitment of Arianny Francisco De Oliveira, a 6-4 forward from Rio De Janeiro who brings something the Bulldogs could use right away: real international experience.

Before she ever stepped foot in the States, De Oliveira spent three years representing Brazil on the national youth circuit.

That meant multiple FIBA events, different styles of play, and a steady climb in production. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in the 2021 U16 Americas Championship, then bumped those numbers to six points and 3.7 rebounds in the 2022 South American U18 Championship.

Later that same year, she posted 7.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in the U18 Americas Championship. By 2023, she was competing on the U19 World Cup stage and still finding ways to contribute with 4.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.

👏 New Career High



Arianny Francisco De Oliveira of @gcsccommodores has been named the #NJCAABasketball DI Women's Player of the Week!



The sophomore scored a career high 43 points in a game this week, while averaging 32 points, 9.5 rebounds on 56.5% shooting.#NJCAAPOTW pic.twitter.com/SvihLxrpFF — NJCAA Basketball (@NJCAABasketball) December 17, 2025

Those tournaments matter more than people realize. FIBA basketball forces players to adjust to physicality, spacing, and pace that look a little different from the American game.

Players who handle that early usually transition well to college systems, and De Oliveira already has that foundation.

After her run with Brazil, she moved to the junior college level and made an immediate impact at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City.

She played in 30 games last season and averaged 19 points and nine rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the field, 32 percent from three, and 83 percent at the line.

She scored 20 or more points 16 times, including a 43-point outburst against Pearl River Community College. Her production earned her All-Conference honors and helped Gulf Coast finish 22-8.

Congratulations to @GulfCoastWBB sophomore forward Arianny Francisco De Oliveira on being named to the 2026 NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball Third Team All-American!



A great honor that showcases her strong performance and contributions throughout the 2025–26 season.#AnchorUp pic.twitter.com/zuugurCXLP — GCSC Commodores (@gcsccommodores) April 8, 2026

Mississippi State needed depth in the front court, and De Oliveira checks that box with size, scoring ability, and a resume that shows she can adapt to different levels of competition.

The Bulldogs already have a strong foundation with Madison Francis and Favour Nwaedozi returning, so adding a versatile forward who has played meaningful minutes in both FIBA events and junior college ball gives the roster another reliable option.

Her next step is proving that all of that experience can carry over to the SEC. Given what she has already handled, it feels like a natural progression rather than a leap.

Mississippi State Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Women

Incoming

Reese Beaty, 5-8, G, Fr. (Iowa State)

Aryss Macktoon, G, 5-11, So. (La Salle)

Arianny Francisco De Oliviera, F, 6-4, So. (Gulf Coast State College)

Macie Phifer, 6-1, G, Fr. (Middle Tennessee)

Cali Smallwood, 5-9, G, Jr. (UAB)

Outgoing

Awa Fane, 5-8, G, Jr.

Nataliyah Gray, 6-3, F, Fr.

Rocío Jiménez, 6-7, C, R-So.

Saniyah King, 5-7, G, So.

Jaylah Lampley, 6-2, Fr.

Men

Incoming

RJ Johnson, 6-4, G, Jr. (Kennesaw State)

Kendyl Sanders, 6-8, F, Fr. (Utah)

Tajuan Simpkins, 6-4, G, (Seton Hall)

Outgoing

Gai Chol, 7-0, C, Jr.

Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 6-10, F, Fr.

Dellquan Warren, 6-2, G, So.

Amier Ali, 6-8, G/F, So.

Sergej Macura, 6-9, F, So.

Brandon Walker, 6-8, F, Sr.