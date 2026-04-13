Mississippi State Can’t Match Arkansas’ Adjustments

Mississippi State and Arkansas played a one‑run game on Friday that felt like it could set the tone for a tight, competitive weekend.

By Sunday afternoon, it was clear only one team took that lesson to heart and it wasn’t Mississippi State.

Arkansas adjusted. Mississippi State didn’t. That’s the story of a 10-3 loss and a dropped home series.

The Razorbacks came out swinging in the first inning again, just like they did all weekend, but this time they didn’t stop.

Three runs in the opening frame put Mississippi State in another early hole, and while Nadia Barbary’s solo homer in the bottom half kept things from spiraling, the Bulldogs never really dictated anything. They tied the game in the fourth — a Bernardini RBI single and a Taylor Troutman pinch-hit double gave the crowd a spark — but that was the last moment where the game felt even.

From there, Arkansas looked like a team that had spent two days studying every crack in Mississippi State’s plan.

Back-to-back solo homers in the fifth. Manufactured runs in the sixth. Pressure, traffic, and execution in the seventh. Multiple runs in every inning after the fourth.

It wasn’t complicated. Arkansas simply kept finding answers, and Mississippi State kept searching for them.

"There were not enough adjustments," Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts said. "I thought today was better, in terms of making hard outs and finding a way to have quality at bats even when we are getting out. It was just a little bit too late on the weekend. We talk about it all the time. You have to be ready for every game. You can't decide which games to go for it and which games not to."

That’s the part that stings. Friday’s opener showed these teams were close. Saturday’s game showed how quickly things can unravel. Sunday showed which dugout actually made the weekend-long adjustments that win SEC series.

Mississippi State had its moments.

Bernardini put together another multi-hit day. Barbary homered and walked. Troutman stayed hot in pinch-hit spots. Kiarra Sells reached again, stretching her streak to 14 straight games. And Delainey Everett closed things out cleanly.

But none of that changed the rhythm of the game, and none of it slowed an Arkansas lineup that kept applying pressure until the final out.

The Bulldogs now sit at 6-9 in SEC play, heading west to face Texas A&M next weekend. There’s still time to steady things, still time to find the version of this team that showed up Friday night.

But if this weekend proved anything, it’s that in this league, talent alone doesn’t separate you. Adjustments do.

And this time, only one team made them.