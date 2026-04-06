Bulldogs Prove They Can Hang With the Best Despite Series Loss

Some losses just sit with you a little longer.

No. 13 Mississippi State was a play away from a statement road series win at No. 5 Florida, the kind that shakes up the rankings and standings.

Instead, the Bulldogs walked off the field on the wrong end of a 5-4 finish after a bang‑bang play at the plate that needed video review to confirm.

It’s a tough way to lose a game. It’s an even tougher way to lose a series you had every chance to steal.

Mississippi State didn’t fold after a messy second inning put it in a 4-1 hole.

"I loved the fight that we showed after being down, and then, again, in the seventh," Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts said. "Those are the lessons we have to take with us through the rest of the SEC, just continuing to show up and battle and know that it's going to be a grind. I like the fight. I like the grit, and I think we're in a position to use that to propel us moving forward."

Nadia Barbary answered with a solo shot. Then Xiane Romero and Kiarra Sells went back‑to‑back to pull the Bulldogs right back into it.

Alyssa Faircloth settled everything down with 4.2 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out six.

When Taylor Troutman lifted a pinch‑hit sacrifice fly in the seventh to tie it, the whole thing felt like it was lining up for a signature win.

"We talk a lot about being ready when your name's called, and doing whatever your role is that day,” Ricketts said. “I think they all do a great job of having each other's backs and being ready to end up in their moment. You know, that's just kind of something that's automatic. They expected that of themselves and their teammates."

That’s what makes the ending sting. One more clean throw. One more half‑step. One more bounce. Mississippi State was that close to walking out of Gainesville with a result that would’ve turned heads across the league.

Instead, the rankings probably won’t budge much. Florida stays where it is. Mississippi State stays in that middle tier trying to claw upward.

The schedule doesn’t offer much time to dwell on what might’ve been.

No. 9 Arkansas comes to Starkville next weekend for Alumni Weekend and All For Alex day. Another top‑10 opponent.

Another chance to make noise. Another reminder that in this league, heartbreak doesn’t get the last word unless you let it.