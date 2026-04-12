Bulldogs Stunned by Eight-Run Inning in 8-0 Loss to Arkansas

Mississippi State has taken a few punches this year, but Saturday felt different.

An 8-0 run-rule loss at home isn’t the kind of afternoon anyone circles as likely, especially not in a series this team had every reason to feel good about. Instead, Arkansas walked out of Nusz Park with a win that left the Bulldogs looking a little stunned and a lot frustrated.

What made it stranger was how quickly the game flipped. Through four innings, Arkansas didn’t have a hit. Alyssa Faircloth was cruising, the defense was clean, and it felt like one swing or one mistake from the Razorbacks might finally tilt things Mississippi State’s way.

Then the fifth inning arrived, and everything unraveled at once.

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💻 https://t.co/Lz1gAcBVIx@carterspexarth | #HailState pic.twitter.com/GL5dF6Jqrv — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) April 11, 2026

Eight runs. Eight hits. Nine batters reaching. A walk with the bases loaded, a string of singles, a double in the gap, and finally a three-run homer that turned a tight game into a short one.

It wasn’t one big blow so much as a steady drip that became a flood. By the time the inning ended, the Bulldogs were staring at a scoreline that didn’t match how the first four innings felt.

"They're one of the best teams in the country, one of the best offenses in the country for a reason," Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts said. "I think we expect more of ourselves in the fight we show, and I look forward to seeing how we respond tomorrow. It can change quickly, and I thought they did a really good job early in the counts and hunting for their pitch. I think that's what good offenses do, and they really went after us in the fifth."

That’s part of what makes this one tough to process. Mississippi State never really got a chance to answer.

The offense managed just one hit, a Gabby Schaeffer single, and a walk from Kiarra Sells. That was it. No pressure, no traffic, no moment where Arkansas had to sweat.

When your opponent strings together eight hits in one inning and you only have one all game, the math catches up quickly.

“We had a couple hard hit balls, but we can't continue to kind of all get out the same way. With big credits to them, they do a really good job mixing speeds and locations and hitting their spots,” Ricketts said. “Their pitching staff sometimes doesn't get the credit behind their offense, but they're just a really well-rounded team. For us and our expectations, we expect to be able to compete day-in and day-out with teams like that."

Faircloth gave Mississippi State a chance early, and Leila Ammon and Delainey Everett did what they could to stop the bleeding late, but without any offensive push, the margin didn’t matter much.

Arkansas simply took control in one inning and never let go.

So now the series comes down to Sunday morning.

A rubber match wasn’t the expectation after Friday’s win, but that’s where Mississippi State sits, trying to shake off a rough afternoon and avoid letting one bad inning define the weekend.

The Bulldogs have been good at responding this season. They’ll need another one of those responses at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+.