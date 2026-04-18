Mississippi State Drops Series Opener at Texas A&M Despite Late Chances

Some losses feel like they drag on longer than the box score suggests, and Mississippi State’s 3-1 opener at Texas A&M fits that category.

It wasn’t a blowout. It wasn’t a game where the Bulldogs looked outmatched.

It was just one of those nights where the early mistakes stuck around and the offense never quite found the swing that could shake them loose.

The frustrating part is how quickly the hole formed. Two solo homers and a wild pitch in the first two innings put Mississippi State behind 3-0, and that was basically the ballgame.

Against a top tier SEC team on the road, spotting three runs that early is a tough ask. The Bulldogs didn’t fold, but they also didn’t cash in when the door cracked open.

"I liked our fight. I think we're really just working through some things offensively, and trying to stay together," Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts said. "This team still believes, and we're going to battle and fight every chance we get, and I think I saw a lot of that. I'm encouraged for what that means for us moving forward, but, you know, they're a good hitting team, and we've got to be able to shut them down early. I don't think Peja [Goold] had her best stuff, but she continued to battle out there and find ways to get outs."

They had chances. Two runners stranded in the fifth. Two more in the sixth. Another in the seventh. Des Rivera finally got the Bulldogs on the board with an RBI single, but the big hit that usually shows up for this lineup never arrived.

It wasn’t a lack of traffic. It was a lack of finish.

If there was a bright spot, it came from the bullpen. Delainey Everett gave Mississippi State exactly what it needed after the rocky start.

"That was just a huge relief appearance by Delaney to keep us in it,” Ricketts said. “It's really good to have her back and healthy these last few weeks because these are the moments where we really need her and rely on her. We know that she's going to be a big part of the remainder of the season going forward as well."

Three hitless innings, one baserunner, and a reminder that she’s quietly putting together a strong stretch.

There were individual positives too. Nadia Barbary keeps climbing the doubles list. Kiarra Sells keeps finding ways on base.

But the bigger picture is simple. Mississippi State is now 6-10 in the SEC, and the margin for error is shrinking. Nights like this one are the difference between climbing back into the race and staying stuck in the middle.

They get another shot this morning with the schedule bumped up for weather. The formula isn’t complicated.

Clean up the early innings, keep getting quality relief, and find one or two timely swings. The Bulldogs didn’t get them Friday. They’ll need them today.