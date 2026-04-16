Another Weekend, Another Top-15 Opponent for the Bulldogs

Mississippi State’s gauntlet run continues this weekend.

For the third straight weekend, the Bulldogs are staring at a top‑15 opponent, this time heading to No. 12 Texas A&M for a three‑game set that starts Friday night.

The Bulldogs have already played three top‑10 series this season, and all six SEC opponents so far have been ranked when they met.

A top-15 squad with three weeks in left in the regular season#HailState pic.twitter.com/PfyMcoiu96 — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) April 14, 2026

Now they head to College Station, a place they rarely visit. Mississippi State has played only three conference series at Davis Diamond since the Aggies joined the league, and the Bulldogs have just three road wins there, including one in the 2019 SEC Tournament.

This weekend brings something new, though. These teams have met seven times when both were ranked, but never with both sitting inside the top 15. It’s another measuring‑stick series in a month full of them.

The schedule has already shifted because of weather. Friday’s opener has been bumped up to 6 p.m. on SECN+, and Saturday’s game now starts at 11 a.m. instead of late afternoon. Sunday stays at 1 p.m.

Only two Bulldogs have ever taken an at‑bat in College Station. Nadia Barbary has done the most damage, hitting .263 in her career against the Aggies with a homer at Davis Diamond in 2023. Tatum Silva played there on Opening Day last season and went 1‑for‑3.

Mississippi State also gets veteran arm Delainey Everett back in the mix. She missed the first 16 games of the year but has thrown 5.0 scoreless innings since returning, including two appearances last weekend. She won 10 games last season, and her presence gives the staff another steady option.

No one brings quite the same intensity, passion and enthusiasm as @MrCoachTbratt!#HailState pic.twitter.com/KkdZoFQUbS — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) April 15, 2026

The pitching staff has been one of the best strikeout groups in the country. Mississippi State leads the nation with 390 strikeouts, and the Bulldogs have 307 more strikeouts than walks. Alyssa Faircloth became the fastest pitcher in school history to reach 100 strikeouts in a season and now sits at 183, sixth nationally.

Texas A&M enters the weekend 31‑12 overall and 11‑4 in the SEC. The Aggies are one of the most complete offensive teams in the country, ranking top 20 nationally in batting average, slugging, RBIs and scoring. They’ve drawn 199 walks, which helps fuel an offense averaging more than seven runs per game.

Ariel Kowalewski leads the SEC with 15 doubles, and Mya Perez leads the league in on‑base percentage at .621, which is also third nationally. Third baseman Kennedy Powell has started every game and is one of just 13 active players in the country with 200 career hits and 50 stolen bases.