Mississippi State Leads at The Ally Tournament: Morning Bell, October 23
WEST POINT, Miss. – Mississippi State women’s golf team will head into the final round of The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club at the top of the team and individual leaderboards.
The Bulldogs are at 9-under for the tournament and tied with Florida in the team standings. Avery Weed held onto her individual lead with an even-par round on Tuesday. On Monday, Weed tied the NCAA record with an 11-under score. She’ll begin the final round with a four stroke lead over Auburn’s Anna Davis.
Tomorrow's action begins with Pina Ortega at 9:51 a.m. The rest of the Bulldogs will then tee off in nine minute intervals.
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
Women’s Tennis: ITF W100 Tyler, T-1st after two rounds.
Women’s Golf: The Ally, 1st after two rounds.
Team Score
1. Mississippi State, -9
Individual Score
1. Avery Weed, -11
T8. Ana Pina Ortega, -3 (IND)
T11. Chiara Horder, -2
T11. Izzy Pellot, -2
T46. Sam Whateley, +7
T62. Surapa Janthamunee, +11
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Women’s Volleyball: Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. SEC Network
Women’s Tennis: ITF W35 Hilton Head
Women’s Golf: The Ally
Did You Notice?
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On the officials in the 2007 Tech-Texas game in Austin:
"It's a little like breakfast; you eat ham and eggs. As coaches and players, we're like the ham. You see, the chicken's involved but the pig's committed. We're like the pig, they're like the chicken. They're involved, but everything we have rides on this."