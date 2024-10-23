Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Leads at The Ally Tournament: Morning Bell, October 23

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully on the sideline before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully on the sideline before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

WEST POINT, Miss. – Mississippi State women’s golf team will head into the final round of The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club at the top of the team and individual leaderboards.

The Bulldogs are at 9-under for the tournament and tied with Florida in the team standings. Avery Weed held onto her individual lead with an even-par round on Tuesday. On Monday, Weed tied the NCAA record with an 11-under score. She’ll begin the final round with a four stroke lead over Auburn’s Anna Davis.

Tomorrow's action begins with Pina Ortega at 9:51 a.m. The rest of the Bulldogs will then tee off in nine minute intervals.

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

Women’s Tennis: ITF W100 Tyler, T-1st after two rounds.

Women’s Golf: The Ally, 1st after two rounds.

Team Score
1. Mississippi State, -9

Individual Score
1. Avery Weed, -11
T8. Ana Pina Ortega, -3 (IND)
T11. Chiara Horder, -2
T11. Izzy Pellot, -2
T46. Sam Whateley, +7
T62. Surapa Janthamunee, +11

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

Women’s Volleyball: Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. SEC Network

Women’s Tennis: ITF W35 Hilton Head

Women’s Golf: The Ally

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

On the officials in the 2007 Tech-Texas game in Austin:

"It's a little like breakfast; you eat ham and eggs.  As coaches and players, we're like the ham. You see, the chicken's involved but the pig's committed. We're like the pig, they're like the chicken. They're involved, but everything we have rides on this."

We’ll Leave You With This

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

