Robertson Carries Lessons Learned from Legendary Mississippi State Coach

Former Mississippi State coach Mike Leach's legacy still playing role across college football.

The Bulldogs faithful still talk about him at times and Dave Wilson had a story last week at ESPN.com that State fans will find interesting, even a week later.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson’s path through college football includes a strong tie to the coach many fans still remember in Starkville.

Before becoming a starter at Baylor and an NFL draft prospect, Robertson began his college career with the Mississippi State football program. He signed with the Bulldogs to play in the wide-open passing offense run by Leach.

Robertson admired the coach’s approach to the game. He wanted to learn the Air Raid system and play for a coach who believed in attacking defenses through the air.

Leach saw something in the young quarterback, too.

According to ESPN reporting by Dave Wilson, Hal Mumme — a longtime mentor to Leach — said the coach believed Robertson could become a special player.

Mumme said Leach once told him Robertson would be his next great quarterback.

That confidence mattered to the young signal caller as he tried to learn the complicated offense.

Robertson redshirted his first year with Mississippi State and spent time learning how the system worked. He was far from home in Lubbock, Texas, and trying to prove he belonged.

At times, the adjustment was difficult.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson (QB16) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Learning the Air Raid in Starkville

The Bulldogs’ offense demanded quick decisions and strong confidence from quarterbacks.

Leach believed in simplicity. He wanted players to trust their reads and react quickly instead of overthinking each play.

Robertson sometimes struggled during that learning process. The quarterback later admitted he lost confidence during that time.

“I lost all confidence, basically everything you need to have to be successful,” Robertson said. “Leach never saw it at Mississippi State.”

Even while Robertson battled doubts, Leach continued to support him behind the scenes.

Former Mississippi State assistant Mason Miller recalled how protective Leach was about the young quarterback.

“Leach would come in and say, ‘Which one of y’all is screwing Sawyer up?’” Miller said. “Nobody can talk to him except for me.”

That unusual rule showed how strongly Leach believed Robertson would develop.

During meetings, the coach sometimes asked other quarterbacks to leave while he continued talking with Robertson.

Those moments helped the young player feel valued inside the program.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Sawyer Robertson (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Difficult Ending in Starkville

Robertson saw limited playing time during his two seasons with the Mississippi State program.

He attempted only 11 passes while appearing in several games behind starting quarterback Will Rogers.

Despite those limited opportunities, Leach still resisted pressure from others to move Robertson further down the depth chart.

The coach continued to believe the quarterback’s future remained bright.

Then came a moment that changed everything.

On Dec. 11, 2022, Leach sent Robertson a message with simple advice about playing quarterback.

“Don’t overthink plays,” Leach wrote. “Just get your eyes in the right place and react.”

Later that same day, Leach suffered a heart attack. The longtime coach died the following day.

For Robertson, the news came as a shock.

Just weeks later, he attended the funeral of the coach who had recruited him and believed in his potential.

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Mike Leach looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Moving Forward While Honoring a Mentor

The Bulldogs finished that season playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Mississippi State wore pirate flags on their helmets to honor Leach, who was famous for his “Pirate” nickname.

Robertson watched the game from the sideline.

By that point, he had moved to third on the depth chart under interim coach Zach Arnett.

The quarterback faced a difficult decision about his future.

With the transfer portal open, Robertson chose to continue his career somewhere else.

Eventually, Baylor coach Dave Aranda called.

Aranda also had a connection to Leach. Earlier in his career, the Baylor coach had worked for him at Texas Tech.

That shared history helped create a bond between Aranda and Robertson as the quarterback looked for a new opportunity.

Carrying Lessons into Future

Robertson eventually became Baylor’s starting quarterback and developed into a productive passer.

The journey wasn’t simple.

It took time for the quarterback to grow comfortable leading an offense and trusting his instincts.

Yet the lessons from Mississippi State continued to shape how he approached the game.

Leach’s advice about reacting instead of overthinking remained part of Robertson’s mindset.

Now, as he looks toward the next stage of his career, those lessons still guide him.

The quarterback hopes the experiences from Starkville — both good and difficult — helped prepare him for the challenges ahead.

For Robertson, the connection to the Bulldogs program and its late coach remains part of his football story.

Even years later, the influence of Mike Leach continues to follow one of the last quarterbacks he recruited.