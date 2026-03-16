Former Mississippi State Star Darius Slay Announces Retirement

Former Mississippi State cornerback Darius Slay made it pretty clear he only wanted to play for one team.

When the Buffalo Bills claimed him off waivers and he refused to report, the message was obvious. He doubled down last week when he said the only team that should call him for next season was the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, Slay will not be playing for anyone.

The six time Pro Bowler announced his retirement Monday in a social media post, ending a career that started in Starkville and stretched across more than a decade in the NFL.

“Dear football, I wanna thank you for all you’ve done for me. I’ve been blessed to play the game I loved since I was 5yrs old for an amazing 13yrs at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, my everything. This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I’m forever grateful. It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey. To all my BigPlay fans, I will always appreciate the love and support y’all have given to me. I couldn’t have done it without you. Just A kid from Brunswick, GA with BIG dreams…BigPlay on and off the field!”

Slay played two seasons at Mississippi State in 2011 and 2012, finishing with 64 tackles, six interceptions and two touchdowns. That production helped make him the No. 36 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He spent seven seasons in Detroit, earned All Pro honors and then moved to Philadelphia in 2020. Slay helped the Eagles win the NFC title after the 2022 season and closed his career with a Super Bowl win in his final game with the team.

He signed a one year deal with the Steelers in 2025, but the two sides agreed to part ways in December. Buffalo claimed him off waivers, but Slay declined to report as speculation grew that he was hoping for a return to Philadelphia.

Slay retires with 655 tackles, 28 interceptions, two forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and six touchdowns, capping off one of the most productive careers ever by a former Mississippi State defensive back.