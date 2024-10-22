Mississippi State Ranked No. 4 In Committee Rankings: Morning Bell, October 22
If the season ended today, Mississippi State’s soccer team would be a national No. 1 seed based on the NCAA Div. I Women’s Soccer Committee Top 16 rankings.
The Bulldogs (13-1, 7-0 SEC) were ranked No. 4 in the committee’s initial rankings that were released four weeks before the final NCAA tournament selections are made.
“The committee is very excited to provide this in-season top 16 ranking,” said Keri Mendoza, Senior Associate AD at Cal Poly and this year’s committee chair. “There have been a lot of great games the past few weeks, including some upsets, which makes for an exciting season and leads to shake-ups in the rankings.”
Mississippi State trails three ACC teams, including the only team register a win against the Bulldogs this season. Duke (11-1) is ranked No. 1 followed by North Carolina (13-2) and Wake Forest (9-2-2), who defeated the Bulldogs earlier this season 2-1.
The 2024 championship field will consist of 30 automatic qualifiers and 34 at-large selections, which will be revealed on Monday, November 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.
Mississippi State still has work to do if it hopes to keep its rankings. The Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season Thursday at home against Kentucky before finishing the season on the road at Texas A&M.
The Bulldogs will then head to Pensacola, Fla. for the SEC Tournament that starts November 4 and ends November 10.
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
Men’s Tennis: ITA Southern Regionals at LSU Tennis Complex (Baton Rouge, La.)
SINGLES
Main Draw Third Place Match
No. 60 Mario Martinez Serrano (MSU) def. Billy Blaydes (Auburn): 7-6(4), 6-3
DOUBLES
Main Draw Finals
Billy Blaydes/William Nolan (Auburn) def. No. 1 Petar Jovanovic/Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU): 7-6(1), 4-6, 1-0[9]
Men’s Golf: Fall Oak Collegiate Invitational (Sixth place, 5-under par)
Women’s Golf: The Ally, Round 1
Team Score
1. Mississippi State, -9
Individual Score
- 1. Avery Weed, -11
- T12. Ana Pina Ortega, -1 (IND)
- T16. Chiara Horder, E
- T16. Izzy Pellot, E
- T29. Sam Whateley, +2
- T67. Surapa Janthamunee, +7
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Men’s Tennis: ITF Norman 25K
Women’s Tennis: ITF W100 Tyler; ITF W35 Hilton Head
Women’s Golf: The Ally (West Point, Miss.)
