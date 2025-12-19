Bulldogs' backup quarterback, tight end planning to enter transfer portal

A year ago, Mississippi State underwent a huge retooling of its roster in an effort to upgrade its talent level.

It worked. The Bulldogs won three more games than they did in 2024 and were competitive in all but two or three games this season. Coach Jeff Lebby may be looking at another offseason of revamping the entire roster.

The list of Bulldogs who will be entering the transfer portal when it opens January 2 has surpassed 20 players with the latest additions.

Tight end Cameron Ball and quarterback Luke Kromenhoek are planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Kromenhoek's decision isn't very surprising. The former Florida State quarterback appeared in only two games this season and completed two passes for 20 yards.

With Kamario Taylor's status as the future starting quarterback at Mississippi State, it wouldn't make sense for Kromenhoek to stay in Starkville if he had designs on playing and starting. lt became clear what the depth chart order was at quarterback when Taylor entered games in relief of an injured Blake Shapen and started in the Egg Bowl.

But with only two games played, Kromenhoek, a sophomore, can take a redshirt this season and still have three years of eligibility remaining.

Ball's departure wasn't as expected as Kromenhoek's. He had two catches for 12 yards this past season and fell behind spring transfer Sam West at the tight end position.

"First, I want to thakn God for putting me in the position to play this game at this level. Next I would like to thank Coach Lebby and the staff at Mississippi State for pouring into me on and off the field. Lastly I would like to thank my teammates for being right there with me through it all. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining," Ball wrote in a social media post.

Ball's departure leaves just one tight end on the roster for next season, West, so expect the Bulldogs to bring in at least one tight end from the transfer portal.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Outgoing

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

LB Fatt Forrest

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek

