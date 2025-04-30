More than bragging rights on the line for Mississippi State softball
No. 18 Mississippi State has just three games left until the final SEC standings are set and the SEC’s 15 teams converge in Athens, Ga. for the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament.
And a lot can change in these next three games.
The Bulldogs currently find themselves in a four-way tie for seventh place in the SEC with LSU, South Carolina and Alabama (all have 11-10 SEC records). In fact, the Bulldogs are five games behind the conference leader, Oklahoma. Depending on results from other games, Mississippi State could finish fourth in the standings. Or, the Bulldogs could be as low as No. 12.
So, Mississippi State has a lot to play for on the final weekend of the regular season and we haven’t even mentioned the Bulldogs are hosting No. 19 Ole Miss. That basically doubles the importance of the weekend (for Ole Miss, too, who is one game back of the Bulldogs in the standings).
The Bulldogs had a six-game win streak against the Rebels come to an end in last season’s regular season finale, 10-9 in eight innings. Mississippi State’s lead in the all-time series is safe (48-34), but could see the Rebels leap ahead in the SEC standings (see below) and the major college softball top 25 rankings (see below).
Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s series between the Bulldogs and Rebels.
No. 19 Ole Miss at No. 18 Mississippi State Series Schedule
- Game 1: 6 p.m., Thursday, SECN+
- Game 2: 4 p.m., Friday, SECN+
- Game 3: 5 p.m., Saturday, SEC Network
Current SEC Standings
- Oklahoma (16-5)
- Texas A&M (14-6)
- Tennessee (14-7)
- Texas (13-8)
- Arkansas (12-9)
- Florida (12-9)
- LSU (11-10)
- South Carolina (11-10)
- Mississippi State (11-10)
- Alabama (11-10)
- Ole Miss (10-11)
- Kentucky 7-14)
- Georgia (6-14)
- Auburn (6-18)
- Missouri (4-17)
ESPN.COM/USA Softball Top 25 Rankings
- Oklahoma (42-5)
- Tennessee (39-11)
- Oregon (44-5)
- Texas A&M (41-8)
- Texas (42-9)
- Arkansas (36-10)
- Florida (41-11)
- UCLA (44-7)
- Florida State (42-7)
- LSU (38-11)
- Texas Tech (39-11)
- South Carolina (36-13)
- Arizona (40-10)
- Alabama (35-18)
- Virginia Tech (39-8)
- Clemson (41-12)
- Stanford (35-10)
- Mississippi State (35-15)
- Ole Miss (34-14)
- Duke (37-15)
- Nebraska (35-12)
- Ohio State (41-10-1)
- Oklahoma State (29-17)
- Grand Canyon (40-6)
D1Softball.Com Top 25 Rankings
- Oklahoma (42-5)
- Tennessee (39-11)
- Arkansas (36-10)
- Texas A&M (41-8)
- Florida State (42-7)
- Texas (42-9)
- Oregon (44-5)
- UCLA (45-7)
- Texas Tech (39-11)
- LSU (39-11)
- Florida (41-12)
- Clemson (41-12)
- Arizona (40-10)
- South Carolina (36-13)
- Virginia Tech (39-8)
- Duke (37-15)
- Stanford (35-10)
- Alabama (35-18)
- Mississippi State (35-15)
- Nebraska (35-12)
- Ohio State (41-10-1)
- Ole Miss (34-14)
- Grand Canyon (40-6)
- Virginia (35-16)
- Florida Atlantic (41-9)