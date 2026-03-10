Mississippi State to Host Priority 2027 Wideout for Key June Official Visit

Mississippi State isn’t wasting time with 2027 Alcoa (Tenn.) wideout Jamir Dean, and the Bulldogs will get the first real look. Dean is set to be in Starkville the weekend of June 12, a spot on the calendar that says plenty about where Mississippi State stands in this recruitment.

Dean is one of those prospects who doesn’t need much selling. He’s a 6-foot-3, 180‑pound multi-sport athlete who just helped Alcoa win another state title, cleared 6-5.5 in the high jump, and passed 1,000 career points in basketball before he even hit the postseason.

He plays both ways, but colleges see the upside at receiver — long frame, real burst, and the kind of athletic profile that tends to age well.

What Mississippi State has going for it is consistency. Dean has talked in other reports about the bond he’s built with assistant receivers coach Desmond Lindsey and recruiting specialist Courtney Williams, and that kind of steady communication is usually what earns the first official visit.

In a summer where he’ll also see Penn State, Arkansas and UConn, being first matters. It sets the baseline. It gives the Bulldogs a chance to define the tone before anyone else gets him on campus.

Dean plans to shut things down before his senior year starts, and Mississippi State is firmly in that top group. But Mississippi State isn’t alone.

What a grab by Jamir Dean (@JamirDean4) to set up another Micah Jones score.



That might be all Alcoa needs.



Alcoa 40, Pearl-Cohn 21 / 10:09 4Q@prepxtra pic.twitter.com/b9Ebw5nI0p — Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) December 6, 2025

"I've been hearing a lot from schools like, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest," Dean said to 247Sports. "I plan on getting out to see a few of them during spring practices to build relationships and see how things look in person."

Like many other recruits, Dean knows exactly what it is he's looking for in a school and football program. His reasons make the relationship with Dean and Lindsey all the more important.

"At this point, I'm looking for a place that will develop me, challenge me, and prepare me for the next level," Dean said. "Strong relationships with the coaching staff, a clear plan for my role, and a culture that feels like family are all really important to me."

The June 12 weekend won’t decide everything, but it’s the kind of early opportunity a staff wants: a clean runway, a priority target, and a chance to show him what the program actually feels like beyond the phone calls.

If the Bulldogs are going to make a real push, this is where it starts.