Mississippi State held to one hit in shutout loss to LSU at SEC Tournament
Mississippi State softball has won 30 or more games in each of the last two seasons, which is no small feat. But none of those wins have come in an SEC Tournament game.
The Bulldogs (37-16, 13-11 SEC) lost their second round game to LSU 5-0 on Wednesday morning and will head back to Starkville to find out where they’ll head for their NCAA Regional. The Tigers (40-13, 12-12 SEC) advance to the quarterfinal round where they’ll face No. 1 Oklahoma (43-7, 17-7).
It’s another disappointing conference tournament appearance for Mississippi State, who has turned into a perennial top 25 ranked team. However, it hasn’t translated to much postseason success, especially in the SEC Tournament.
Mississippi State’s offense was held to just one base runner, who was bit by a pitch, in the first four innings before ending LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener’s no-hitter in the fifth inning on a two-out Ella Wesolowski single.
Heavener pitched all seven innings of Wednesday's shutout, holding Mississippi State to only one hit, one hit batter, no walks and eight strikeouts.
The Tigers did most of their damage in a four-run second inning with some small ball tactics. Mississippi State pitcher Raelin Chaffin hit the leadoff batter and walked the next batter before Jadyn Laneaux loaded the bases with a single to left field. Chaffin struck out the next batter for the first out, but gave an RBI single and bases-loaded walk to put LSU up 2-0. Jalia Lassiter added two more runs with an infield single.
Chaffin, pitching against her former team, pitched 5.2 innings and had seven strikeouts and only two walks. But she also gave up seven hits and five earned runs. Delainey Everett came in and shut down LSU, holding the Tigers to just two hits in 1.1 inning of work.
No. 17 Mississippi State is a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs rank 22nd in RPI with strength of schedule ranked 24th. Additionally, they’re 11-10 against top 25 teams, including a win against then-No. 1 Texas.
The Bulldogs, and 63 other teams, will learn their fates Sunday night with the NCAA Softball Selection Show at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. Here are the important dates left on the NCAA softball calendar:
Selection show
May 11 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Regionals
May 16-18
Super Regionals
May 22-25
Women's College World Series
May 29 - June 5/6 | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma