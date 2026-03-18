Mississippi State Gets Early Jump on JUCO Linebacker with SEC Traits

Recruiting junior college players is always a little different.

You’re dealing with guys who have already played against grown men, already taken real snaps, already figured out how to survive in a game that moves a whole lot faster than high school ball.

It’s not power four football, but it’s competitive, and Mississippi State has a long history of finding players in that world who end up thriving once they get to the four year level.

Marrio Williams Jr. fits that mold. He’s a violent, downhill linebacker who fills a hole like he’s been doing it for years. At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, the Snow College defender out in Reno, Nevada is a 2026 prospect who has already locked in an official visit to Mississippi State for March 30-31.

“Things have been going good in my recruitment,” Williams said to Gene’s Page. “Things slowed down in December while the portal was open, but it picked back up pretty quickly when it closed. I am blessed to be in the position that I am in.”

Turn on the film and you see a player who moves with total comfort and confidence. He plays smooth because he understands where he’s supposed to be. Zach Arnett has recruited plenty of linebackers with that same style, and Williams checks a lot of the same boxes.

“I have been talking to Coach Lee and Coach Brock since Mississippi State has been recruiting me,” Williams said. “I am on the phone with Coach Brock a lot. He said that he likes the stuff I put on film. He likes my burst, the way I play in space, and how I make good tackles.”

He’s been clocked at a 4.6 in the 40, and with his size and skill set, he projects as an inside linebacker at the next level. That’s where his instincts show up the most.

Right now, Mississippi State is the only power four program that has stepped forward. His other scheduled official visit is to Incarnate Word, and his offer list includes Lindenwood, Eastern Illinois, SEMO, Western Illinois, Campbell, UT Martin, and Albany. That’s a solid group, but it’s also a clear sign that Mississippi State is getting in early and getting in alone.

“On my visits, I am really just looking to feel good energy from the coaching staffs and understand the plans that their staff has for me so that I know how I can be a contributor to the program I choose,” Williams said. “When it comes picking a school, I am looking for a solid community, and people around me who want the same goal as me. That goal is being successful on and off of the field.”

There’s always a chance more power four programs start calling. That’s usually how this goes once a player with real traits gets traction. But Mississippi State is the first big program in the door, and that gives the Bulldogs a real shot to shape this recruitment before anyone else decides to get serious.