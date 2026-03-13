Mississippi State Opens SEC Play With No. 1 Tennessee Visiting Nusz Park

It’s going to be a busy weekend at Nusz Park. Mississippi State opens SEC play with the toughest draw possible as No. 1 Tennessee comes to town for a three‑game set starting Friday night.

Between the on‑field matchup and the themed events all weekend, it should feel like a full house from first pitch to last out.

This is the second straight year the nation’s top‑ranked team has visited Starkville. Last season, Mississippi State stunned then‑No. 1 Texas in the opener, and the Bulldogs would love to create that kind of spark again.

Under Samantha Ricketts, they’ve made a habit of punching above their weight. She’s already the winningest coach in program history against ranked opponents, and this group has looked the part through non‑conference play.

Mississippi State enters the weekend at 26‑2, the best record the program has ever carried into SEC action. The Bulldogs also sit inside the top 10 in both RPI and KPI, which gives you an idea of how consistent they’ve been. They’ve handled pressure, bounced back from losses, and played clean softball on both sides of the ball.

A big part of that has been the pitching. Leila Ammon threw a no‑hitter earlier this week and ranks among the national leaders in ERA and WHIP. Alyssa Faircloth has been just as sharp, piling up strikeouts at one of the highest rates in the country. When those two are rolling, Mississippi State usually settles into a rhythm pretty quickly.

They’ll need that against Tennessee, because the Lady Vols bring one of the best pitching staffs in the country.

Both teams sit near the top of the national charts in ERA, strikeouts, WHIP, and hits allowed per seven innings. Five of the six pitchers likely to see action this weekend rank among the top 10 nationally in ERA. In other words, runs may be hard to come by.

That puts a little more weight on Mississippi State’s offense, which has been one of the pleasant surprises of the season.

Nadia Barbary has been on a tear lately, and Kiarra Sells continues to be the steady force in the lineup. The Bulldogs are hitting over .330 as a team and are on pace to break school records in doubles, home runs, and slugging percentage.

They’ve been aggressive, they’ve been patient, and they’ve found ways to score without needing the long ball every time.

Tennessee, of course, can hit too.

The Lady Vols average more than seven runs per game and have a lineup that rarely gives away at‑bats. They don’t chase much and they make you work for every out.

Fighting fires with the Dawgs 🔥



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🎟️ https://t.co/rQsjro4qpB#HailState pic.twitter.com/zCUalC37Ht — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) March 13, 2026

That’s where Mississippi State’s defense, which has been one of the best in the country, becomes a real factor.

It’s a tough matchup, but it’s also a good early measuring stick.

Mississippi State has looked the part through the first month of the season. Now they get a chance to see how that translates against the top team in the country.

And if last year taught us anything, it’s that Nusz Park can be a tough place for No. 1 to visit.