Bulldogs To Conclude Historic Season at South Carolina: Morning Bell, October 30
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State women’s soccer team will conclude its historic season Wednesday at No. 14 South Carolina.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 1 in the TopDrawerSoccer Poll, have already secured the program’s first-ever SEC Regular Season Championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Championship Tournament next week.
But there’s plenty more this team can achieve.
Mississippi State currently ranks No. 3 in the NCAA Soccer RPI rankings and its last ranking of the DI Committee’s Top 16 (published Oct. 16) ranked Mississippi State No. 4. The Bulldogs should expect to be ranked higher in that ranking, but not if they fall Wednesday to South Carolina.
Kickoff between Mississippi State and South Carolina is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Women's Soccer: No. 2 Mississippi State at No. 14 South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
