Mississippi State Softball Rolls to Two More Wins Behind Pitching, Pressure

Mississippi State didn’t just stay unbeaten Friday. The Bulldogs looked like a team that knows exactly who it is and how it wants to play.

Two run-rule wins will do that, but it was the way Mississippi State handled Murray State and Rutgers that made the day feel bigger than the box scores.

"I really liked how we came out and scored first in both games. I think that's something that's always the focus for us, trying to find a way to get on the board first and give our pitchers a little bit of a cushion," head coach Samantha Ricketts said. "Two great games in the circle from Alyssa Faircloth and Peja Goold. They just did a great job commanding the zone all game long and mixing their speeds and pitches, so like the start there. I thought another game with solid defense behind them and the offense found ways to score early and score late. I thought we did a good job of playing two complete games."

And if you’re looking for the center of gravity right now, it’s hard to miss Morgan Stiles. She’s been hot before, but this is something different. Six hits in seven at-bats, two doubles, and a hitting streak that’s now stretched to 11 games. She’s not just setting the table — she’s practically serving the meal. Every time she steps in, the inning feels like it’s about to tilt.

The rest of the lineup followed her lead. Against Murray State, State didn’t so much “score” as it did apply pressure until something cracked. Walks, sac flies, timely singles and the Bulldogs built a five-run first inning without ever looking rushed. Paige Ernstes found her rhythm with a pair of RBIs, and freshman Tatum Silva picked a pretty good time for her first career hit, driving in two more.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Faircloth was doing what she’s been doing since opening weekend: mowing people down. Nine strikeouts, two hits, and long stretches where Murray State barely put the ball in play. She retired the first nine batters she saw, and honestly, it never felt like she lost control of the game.

Then came Rutgers, and the script didn’t change much. Stiles went 4-for-4 and Kiarra Sells launched her second homer of the season. Nadia Barbary kept stacking multi-RBI games like it’s a habit she doesn’t plan to break.

And Peja Goold? Another one-hitter. Another complete-game shutout. Another night where the only person who touched her was the nine-hole hitter. She’s now 24-2 when she strikes out at least five, which feels like a stat that says more about her consistency than anything else.

It’s early, sure, but seven games in, Mississippi State looks like a team that’s not waiting around to figure itself out. The Bulldogs are hitting, pitching, running, and stacking confidence with every inning.

They get Rutgers again Saturday, then North Texas. If Friday was any indication, they’re not slowing down anytime soon.

