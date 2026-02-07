Ricketts’ 200th Win Headlines Fast Start for No. 22 Mississippi State

Samantha Ricketts is only three games into Mississippi State’s season and she’s already hit a major milestone.

With a pair of wins Friday at the Getterman Classic, the Bulldogs handed their seventh‑year head coach her 200th career win, making her the fastest softball coach in school history to get there and the second‑quickest head coach in any women’s sport at Mississippi State to reach that mark.

And the way it happened felt fitting: a little power, a little grit, and a whole lot of the identity Ricketts has spent years chiseling into place.

“It’s really special to think back on all of the players and staff who have been a part of it,” Ricketts said afterward. “They’ve all been such a huge part, buying into what we stand for and what we’re working to do. I’m thankful for all of them — and looking forward to getting some more.”

She didn’t have to wait long. No. 22 Mississippi State beat Northwestern State 9-3 to deliver win No. 200, then turned around and outlasted Wichita State 5-2 in eight innings to move to 3-0 on the year.

Game One

If Ricketts’ milestone needed a spark, Taylor Troutman struck the match.

The freshman stepped into the first two official at‑bats of her career and left both of them over the wall. Two swings, two homers, three RBIs, and a dugout full of teammates howling at the absurdity of it.

Xiane Romero joined the party with her first career home run, Abby Grace Richardson doubled home another run, and Anna Carder and Morgan Bernardini each pushed across one. By the time the third inning ended, State had hung eight runs on the board and the game felt decided.

Morgan Stiles kept her own heater alive, extending her hitting streak to seven games and pushing her batting average during that stretch to a blistering .636.

Game Two

The second game demanded something different. Wichita State dragged Mississippi State into a tight, low‑scoring fight, the kind of game where every bunt matters and every baserunner feels like a crisis.

Through seven innings, it was 1-1 and the game begged for someone to take it.

Nadia Barbary did.

After tying the game in the sixth with a simple RBI groundout, Barbary stepped up again in the eighth with two on and one out. This time she didn’t settle for simple. She unloaded a three‑run shot that finally cracked the game open and pushed her hitting streak to seven games dating back to last season.

Romero’s hustle play at the plate and another Stiles single helped set the table for Barbary’s blast. Wichita State scratched across a run in the bottom half, but never threatened to flip the script

The Bulldogs close their opening weekend Saturday morning against New Mexico, another chance to stack wins — and another chance to show that 200 was never a finish line. It was just the next checkpoint.

