Mississippi State Softball Shows SEC Readiness In Sweep Of Mobile Weekend

Mississippi State didn’t just close out its weekend in Mobile with two more wins. The Bulldogs looked like a group that’s easing into SEC mode. One that’s calm, efficient, and pretty comfortable letting their depth do the talking.

The headline will go to Peja Goold, and honestly, it should. Coming one out shy of a perfect game is impressive on its own, but the way she did it said even more.

Seven straight strikeouts to open the game, almost nothing hit hard, and only five balls put in play all afternoon. Samford’s hitters spent most of the game walking back to the dugout shaking their heads.

Peja was nearly perfect! With one out to go, she surrenders a solo home run, but she picks up her sixth complete game and a season-high 11 strikeouts!#HailState pic.twitter.com/25U4MuE5hb — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) March 7, 2026

One swing in the sixth kept it from being a storybook finish, but everything leading up to that point felt like a pitcher fully in control of her craft.

"Sadly, I was aware of it, which might be the problem is that I did know about it," Goold said

. "They were just competition that I've seen in the past, so it was fun seeing them again and getting to play against them. Yeah, I don't really know. There's something I've got to figure out with that last batter. I don't know what it is yet, but I'll get it eventually when it's meant to happen."

And while Goold was carving, the lineup did what it’s been doing all month, passing the baton and letting the pressure build.

Nadia Barbary’s grand slam in the fourth was the big swing, but it was also a reflection of how often this team gives itself chances.

"Tensions were high and I needed to calm myself down, so I called the timeout and talked to T-Bratt a little bit," Barbary said. "He had my back, and I needed to have his and the teams so I just did what I could do to help the team win."

Before, during and after the sixth Barbary Blast 💣 of 2026!@NadiaBarbary | #HailState pic.twitter.com/JMBMtDlSIz — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) March 7, 2026

Tatum Silva chipped in a sac fly. Abby Grace Richardson kept the inning moving with an RBI single. Gabby Schaeffer added a solo shot for good measure. Even the bottom of the order is producing, which is exactly what you want to see with SEC play around the corner.

The opener against New Mexico followed a similar script: early pressure, steady pitching, and a late punch to put it away.

Morgan Bernardini doubled home two in the first, and Kiarra Sells, who’s hitting like she’s allergic to making outs, added a two‑run homer in the fifth. Her hitting streak is up to 12 games now, and she’s stacking extra‑base hits like it’s routine.

On the pitching side, Leila Ammon and Alyssa Faircloth handled things without much drama. Ammon gave State four clean innings, and Faircloth closed it out by striking out six of the ten hitters she faced. It’s hard to ask for a smoother handoff than that.

So now the Bulldogs sit at 23-2, and the pattern is becoming pretty clear.

They’re not relying on one arm or one bat. They’re not winning with smoke and mirrors. They’re winning because the pieces fit, the lineup is long, and the pitching staff keeps stacking quality outings.

You can feel the rhythm settling in.

SEC play will raise the stakes, as it always does, but Mississippi State looks like a team that’s ready for that jump.

They’re playing clean softball, they’re getting contributions from everywhere, and they’re carrying themselves like a group that knows exactly who it is.

And that’s usually the first sign a team is ready for the grind ahead.